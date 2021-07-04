Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks Next / Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
NASCAR Cup / Road America Qualifying report

Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America

By:

Despite some chaotic moments in qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America.

William Byron ended up winning the pole with an average lap speed of 110.359 mph, just edging his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson (110.205 mph). A.J. Allmendinger ended up third (109.844 mph).

The pole is the first for Byron this season and the sixth of his career.

“We struggled a little bit off the truck but we had some good changes in mind,” said Byron, who was 11th fastest in practice on Saturday. “The car was really fast in qualifying.

“It was fast in race trim the last run and I feel like we just kind of went back to the basics on the road courses. We’ve struggled this year on road courses and we kind of got back to a basic set-up and put it all together today.

“Thanks to Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and all the guys for working really hard. Great to see Hendrick 1-2 on the front row.”

Rounding out the top-five in the final 10-minunte round were Tyler Reddick, who spun after completing his hot lap, and reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric.

 

Completing the top-12 starters are Denny Hamlin, Matt DiBenedetto, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher.

Round 1

Cindric, running a partial Cup schedule this season, topped the first 25-minute qualifying session with an average lap speed of 111.132 mph.

Allmendinger ended up second (110.573 mph) and William Byron (110.542 mph) was third. Larson and Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Hamlin, Reddick, Suarez, Truex, DiBenedetto, Bowman and Buescher.

Early in the first round, Brad Keselowski went off the track and through the dirt, which appeared to do some damage to the nose of his No. 2 Ford.

 

About 14 minutes into the first round, the No. 78 of Kyle Tilley came to a stop near Turn 3, which brought out a red flag. Tilley had to be towed back to pit road.

With just over two minutes remaining, Bubba Wallace suddenly slowed during his qualifying lap and ended up stopping on the track near Turn 11, which brought out a red flag. Wallace also required a push back to pit road.

The late-race red flag prevented any more teams to from starting a qualifying lap before time expired so Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon were never able to complete a lap at speed.

Kyle Busch, who moved to a backup car after a wreck in Saturday’s practice, also did not take a lap and will begin Sunday’s race without a single on-track lap with his No. 18 Toyota.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 2'12.049     110.359
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 2'12.233 0.184 0.184 110.205
3 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 2'12.668 0.619 0.435 109.844
4 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 2'12.711 0.662 0.043 109.809
5 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 2'12.760 0.711 0.049 109.768
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 2'12.849 0.800 0.089 109.694
7 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 1 2'12.887 0.838 0.038 109.663
8 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 2'13.389 1.340 0.502 109.250
9 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 2'13.602 1.553 0.213 109.076
10 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 2'13.701 1.652 0.099 108.995
11 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 2'13.736 1.687 0.035 108.967
12 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 2'14.151 2.102 0.415 108.630
13 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 2'12.964 1.834 0.135 109.600
14 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 2'12.967 1.837 0.003 109.597
15 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 3 2'12.986 1.856 0.019 109.581
16 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 2 2'13.363 2.233 0.377 109.272
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 2'13.561 2.431 0.198 109.110
18 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 2'13.580 2.450 0.019 109.094
19 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2 2'13.607 2.477 0.027 109.072
20 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 2'13.786 2.656 0.179 108.926
21 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 2'13.840 2.710 0.054 108.882
22 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 2'14.026 2.896 0.186 108.731
23 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 1 2'14.171 3.041 0.145 108.614
24 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 1 2'14.773 3.643 0.602 108.128
25 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 2'14.800 3.670 0.027 108.107
26 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 1 2'14.870 3.740 0.070 108.051
27 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 1 2'15.098 3.968 0.228 107.868
28 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 3 2'15.693 4.563 0.595 107.395
29 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 1 2'16.182 5.052 0.489 107.010
30 78 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 2 2'16.801 5.671 0.619 106.526
31 53 United States Ryan Eversley Chevrolet 1 2'16.816 5.686 0.015 106.514
32 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 1 2'18.531 7.401 1.715 105.195
33 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 1 2'20.213 9.083 1.682 103.933
34 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 9'55.698 7'44.568 7'35.485 24.463
35 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 2 10'43.099 8'31.969 47.401 22.660
36 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 15'33.694 13'22.564 4'50.595 15.608
37 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 17'01.040 14'49.910 1'27.346 14.273
38 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1 18'38.206 16'27.076 1'37.166 13.032
39 96 United States Ty Dillon Toyota 1 19'51.940 17'40.810 1'13.734 12.226
40 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota      
