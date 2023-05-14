Subscribe
Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race

Carl Edwards made a rare appearance at the track on Sunday, joining the FOX Sports TV booth for the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (SC.) Raceway.

He was also there as a member of NASCAR's 75 Greatest drivers list, and was introduced before the race with several other legends of the sport.

While in the booth, Clint Bowyer asked if Edwards had ever considered making a return to NASCAR.

Edwards shocked the NASCAR world when he quit following the 2016 season, losing the championship after a late-race crash in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He won 28 races during his Cup career, but never a title. He stepped away at 37 years old.

The answer he gave Bowyer was an interesting one.

"It was easy to not race when I first stepped away, but it's getting harder and harder," he admitted. "I like sliding stuff around and driving cars. So there'll be a time when I go do something. Maybe sim work, something like that ... to see if I could still drive. It's a step-by-step process."

He then added: "I love racing cars. I love driving cars. But I want to do it at 100%. For me, to step away from the sport when I did, I got to go do the things that I wanted to do 100% and if I ever come back, I want to be able to give it all I got."

