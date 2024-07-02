Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution

Hocevar, 21, is currently competing in his rookie season as a Cup driver. During the Cup race at Nashville, Brad Keselowski crashed and brought out a caution on Lap 244.

As the field slowed down the backstretch, Hocevar started running into the back of Harrison Burton, who was running 25th. Hocevar ended up turning Burton to the right, causing multiple drivers [Todd Gilliland and Austin Cindric] to have to take evasive action in order to avoid a larger incident. John-Hunter Nemechek also narrowly avoided being collected.

The No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford of Burton sustained no notable damage during the spin, and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Hocevar carried on without issue. Hocevar went on to finish 16th and Burton 28th.

NASCAR didn't take any action at the time, and no one was summoned to the hauler to discuss the incident. But on Tuesday, NASCAR chose to fine Hocevar $50,000 and docked him 25 driver points. The penalty drops him from 22nd to 24th in the championship standings.

Per NASCAR, Hocevar violated Sections 4.4B of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct, calling this a behavioral penalty. This is not the first time Hocevar has been given a penalty for intentional contact on the track. Last year, he was held two laps during a Truck race at Martinsville after trying to hook Taylor Gray across the track.

The only other penalties from the weekend involved two NASCAR Truck Series teams with loose lug nuts. Crew chiefs Jon Leonard (No. 42) and Jeriod Prince (No. 88) were each fined $2,500.