Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / NASCAR makes changes within competition leadership team
NASCAR Cup News

Castrol is expanding its partnership with RFK Racing

Castrol, a sponsor of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing since 2019, has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team in a new multi-year deal.

Jim Utter
By:
Castrol is expanding its partnership with RFK Racing
Listen to this article

Castrol will continue to serve as the team’s official oil partner, while expanding its presence on owner/driver Keselowski's No. 6 Ford.

Castrol will also be featured as a primary partner on both RFK entries during the 2023 season, highlighting the Castrol Edge brand.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Castrol, as they have been an invaluable partner for our organization in every aspect of our business,” said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing.

“Their leading, best in class lubricants and technology have helped to improve our performance on the track, leading us back to Victory Lane last season, along with many other strong runs.

“Off the track, our collaboration around sustainability continues to generate feedback across our sport and beyond.”

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford will feature the Castrol livery in eight races, the first at Auto Club Speedway in February and the last in the season finale in November at Phoenix.

Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford will carry the Castrol colors in three races in 2023, first at the spring Richmond race, Michigan and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Buescher enters his eighth full season of Cup Series competition in 2023, and comes off the best season of his career with 10 top-10 finishes and a win the Bristol Night Race. Keselowski embarks on his 14th full season in the Cup series and second as co-owner and driver at RFK.

shares
comments
NASCAR makes changes within competition leadership team
Previous article

NASCAR makes changes within competition leadership team
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chandler Smith to run five Cup races, including Daytona 500 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Chandler Smith to run five Cup races, including Daytona 500

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR Canada

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc
IMSA IMSA

Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc

All you need to know ahead of the 2023 season-opening action for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Roar Before the 24, and the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Slade to make Trans Am debut
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Slade to make Trans Am debut

Supercars driver Tim Slade is set to make his Trans Am debut in Tasmania next month.

Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen

AJ Foyt Racing has unveiled the Sexton Properties-sponsored car that will be driven this year by IndyCar Series rookie Benjamin Pedersen.

Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC

Hyundai's new motorsport boss Cyril Abiteboul has downplayed talk of the South Korean car manufacturer eyeing a Formula 1 switch, as he insists rallying remains its priority right now.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.