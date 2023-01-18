Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

Chandler Smith to run five Cup races, including Daytona 500

Before he’s even kicked off his first fulltime season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing, Chandler Smith has already expanded his schedule.

Jim Utter
By:
Chandler Smith to run five Cup races, including Daytona 500
Listen to this article

Kaulig Racing announced on Wednesday that in addition to competing in the Xfinity Series with the organization in 2023, Smith will attempt to run five races in the Cup Series, including the Feb. 19 Daytona 500.

Smith, 20, is set to run his first full season in Xfinity this year with Kaulig after competing fulltime in Trucks the last two years with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Smith will drive the No. 13 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Quick Tie, a proprietary, patented hold down system for high wind and seismic construction.

 

“This is a dream come true for me,” Smith said. “As a kid, you always have the goal of one day racing in the Cup Series. I’m hoping that comes true in this year’s Daytona 500.

“I’m thankful for Harvel Crumley and Quick Tie for the opportunity to run in multiple Cup races this year, and I’m beyond appreciative in the belief that Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have in me.”

Smith also plans to run the spring Richmond race, the NASCAR All-Star Race, the fall race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Smith finished third in the Truck Series standings in 2022 after three wins, nine top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. He made three starts in the Xfinity Series, including one top-ten finish.

“Chris and I knew who we had in Chandler when we brought him into our team fold at the end of last year,” Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said. “He made such a splash on the Craftsman Truck Series in the last couple years.

“We have the utmost confidence in his full-time Xfinity Series run this year, and with Quick Tie, we think he will turn some heads in his Cup Series starts.”

Smith is the fifth open entry to officially enter this year's 500, joining Jimmie Johnson with Legacy Motor Club, Travis Pastrana with 23XI Racing, Zane Smith with Front Row Motorsports, and Austin Hill with Beard Motorsports.

