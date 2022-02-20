Chase Briscoe, Daniel Hemric fail pre-Daytona 500 inspection

Listen to this article

Hemric, who is driving Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet, failed three times. He will start from the rear of today's race (he was going to start 33rd), the team had a crew member ejected (car chief JD Frey). Hemric will also have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road after taking the green flag.

Briscoe, who drives Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 14 Ford, failed inspection twice. He will start from the rear of the field (he was going to start ninth) and his team also had a crew member ejected (engineer George Spencer).

Both Jacques Villeneuve (engine change) and Joey Logano (backup car) will also have to start from the rear of the field.

