Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 NASCAR at Road America - Start time, how to watch & more Next / Elliott beats Briscoe for Road America Cup pole
NASCAR Cup / Road America Practice report

Chase Briscoe fastest in Cup practice at Road America

Chase Briscoe ended topping Saturday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice at Road America.

Jim Utter
By:
Chase Briscoe fastest in Cup practice at Road America
Listen to this article

Briscoe went out in the first group and posted an average lap speed of 108.216 mph – the only driver on the day to top the 108 mph mark.

“It’s a very challenging track, but that’s why I like going there. It does wear you out. It gets like a slick, worn-out dirt track, as weird as that sounds, but that’s why I like it,” Briscoe said.

“I just like the feat of trying to wrestle a 4-mile road course. It’s huge. It takes over two minutes to run the race track, so I just enjoy the challenge of racing there and trying to get these cars to do what you want each lap, with every turn. It’s a lot of fun and, when it pays off, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Tyler Reddick ended up second-fastest overall (107.992 mph) and Ross Chastain – who led the second session (107.737 mph) – was third-fastest overall.

Austin Cindric was fourth and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

Group B

Chastain led the way in the second 20-minute session, with an average lap speed of 107.737 mph.

Chris Buescher ended up second (107.696 mph) and Joey Hand was third (107.675 mph).

Michael McDowell was fourth and Cody Ware rounded out the top-five.

Just as the session concluded, Denny Hamlin spun in Turn 14 but did not appear to suffer any damage to his No. 11 Toyota.

Group A

Briscoe led the way in the first 20-minute practice session with an average lap speed of 108.216 mph.

Reddick ended up second-fastest (107.992 mph) and Cindric was third (107.728 mph). Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon rounded out the top-five.

In the final five minutes of the session, Larson spun on track and was able to continue after sliding into the dirt.

 

Martin Truex Jr. locked his brakes and went off track but was also able to continue on without assistance.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 6 2'14.663     108.217
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 8 2'14.943 0.280 0.280 107.992
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 7 2'15.262 0.599 0.319 107.738
4 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 8 2'15.274 0.611 0.012 107.728
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 6 2'15.278 0.615 0.004 107.725
6 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 7 2'15.314 0.651 0.036 107.696
7 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 8 2'15.340 0.677 0.026 107.675
8 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 6 2'15.469 0.806 0.129 107.573
9 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 6 2'15.533 0.870 0.064 107.522
10 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 8 2'15.576 0.913 0.043 107.488
11 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 6 2'15.622 0.959 0.046 107.452
12 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 6 2'15.899 1.236 0.277 107.233
13 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 8 2'15.956 1.293 0.057 107.188
14 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 6 2'16.186 1.523 0.230 107.007
15 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 6 2'16.186 1.523 0.000 107.007
16 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 7 2'16.187 1.524 0.001 107.006
17 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 7 2'16.337 1.674 0.150 106.888
18 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 6 2'16.489 1.826 0.152 106.769
19 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 8 2'16.498 1.835 0.009 106.762
20 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 4 2'16.580 1.917 0.082 106.698
21 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 8 2'16.684 2.021 0.104 106.617
22 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 8 2'16.742 2.079 0.058 106.571
23 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 8 2'16.744 2.081 0.002 106.570
24 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 7 2'16.755 2.092 0.011 106.561
25 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 6 2'16.758 2.095 0.003 106.559
26 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 8 2'16.766 2.103 0.008 106.553
27 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 8 2'16.859 2.196 0.093 106.480
28 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 8 2'16.928 2.265 0.069 106.427
29 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 8 2'16.934 2.271 0.006 106.422
30 27 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 6 2'17.116 2.453 0.182 106.281
31 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 7 2'17.264 2.601 0.148 106.166
32 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 8 2'17.463 2.800 0.199 106.013
33 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 6 2'17.742 3.079 0.279 105.798
34 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 7 2'17.841 3.178 0.099 105.722
35 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 8 2'17.884 3.221 0.043 105.689
36 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 8 2'18.289 3.626 0.405 105.379
37 78 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 4 2'22.726 8.063 4.437 102.103
shares
comments

Related video

2022 NASCAR at Road America - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 NASCAR at Road America - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

Elliott beats Briscoe for Road America Cup pole

Elliott beats Briscoe for Road America Cup pole
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Elliott beats Briscoe for Road America Cup pole Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Elliott beats Briscoe for Road America Cup pole

Trackhouse Racing's Justin Marks returns to NASCAR Trucks
NASCAR Truck

Trackhouse Racing's Justin Marks returns to NASCAR Trucks

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Elliott beats Briscoe for Road America Cup pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott beats Briscoe for Road America Cup pole

Chase Briscoe fastest in Cup practice at Road America
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe fastest in Cup practice at Road America

2022 NASCAR at Road America - Start time, how to watch & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Road America - Start time, how to watch & more

Trackhouse Racing's Justin Marks returns to NASCAR Trucks
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Trackhouse Racing's Justin Marks returns to NASCAR Trucks

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.