NASCAR Cup / North Wilkesboro All-Star Race Interview

Elliott on more Cup short tracks: "Do you want it or not?"

Chase Elliott has a message for everyone excited about the return of NASCAR racing to historic North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway – now it’s time to support what you asked for.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro

A revitalized and renovated North Wilkesboro will host its first NASCAR races since 1996 this weekend – a Truck race on Saturday and the Cup Series’ All-Star Race on Sunday night.

While capacity crowds are expected this weekend – and the venue will seat around 35,000 fans – Elliott said the future of North Wilkesboro will depend on the continued support from the NASCAR industry and fans.

“Ultimately, you have to ask yourself – why did these places shut down in the first place? Well, it was because people quit supporting them, but now it’s cool to bring it back,” said Elliott, the sport’s most popular driver, said.

“So, it’s like which one do you want to do … do you want it or not? I think we all have to ask ourselves that and the people that support racing need to ask themselves that, too.

“If we don’t support this stuff, then it’s going to go away. It’s just how it works.”

Renovated North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Motor Speedway grand opening

Renovated North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Motor Speedway grand opening

Photo by: Grace Krenrich

Speedway Motorsports’ reopening of North Wilkesboro – a .625-mile oval located in the foothills of North Carolina – came about because of the success of Late Model races last fall combined with an influx of $18 million in infrastructure funding from the state.

While the track has received a vast facelift from when it last hosted NASCAR in 1996, it’s still small in comparison to typical tracks on the Cup schedule and with not near as many amenities.

The renovations were done to maintain the iconic look of the speedway but also make it a multi-use facility.

Neither NASCAR nor Speedway Motorsports have indicated what the future holds for North Wilkesboro, but it is likely to continue to host a Truck Series race moving forward.

NASCAR fans have long been advocating for more short tracks on the Cup schedule and the return to historic – and often time smaller – venues.

The future of North Wilkesboro

The consensus among drivers and fans seems to be to continue Cup racing at the track – perhaps even a points-paying race – but the key will be the support this weekend’s events receive.

“Seems to be a lot of positivity about it from everybody. It’s not the norm, either, and I think that’s exciting,” said Elliott, who competed in Late Model races this week at the track leading into the weekend.

“Less is more. I say that a lot I feel like, especially when it comes to race tracks and the places we visit. I’m a big believer in less is more. This is special; it’s different. I hope everybody just exercises a little patience, as it pertains to getting in and out of here, and not being able to go outside.

“We just have to know that and have the right headspace for it. It’s not the normal facility that we go to every weekend that we’ve become accustomed to, and I’m cool with that.

“I hope everybody in here, the fans an (the media center), and everybody that comes this weekend, is as well.”

