Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

By:

Even though a Hendrick Motorsports driver won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2020, it’s clear the organization has taken another big step forward this season.

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

Even though a Hendrick Motorsports driver won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2020, it’s clear the organization has taken another big step forward this season.

Chase Elliott won the 2020 series title behind a five-win season but wins were not as easy to come by for the group’s other three drivers.

Through five races this season, newcomer Kyle Larson and William Byron have already secured wins and three of the four – Larson, Byron and Elliott – are ranked in the top nine in the series standings.

Only Alex Bowman is outside the top-10, at 17th in the standings. His No. 48 Chevrolet team has shown plenty of speed, however.

Bowman has a pair of top-10 finishes and won the pole for the Daytona 500. He got caught up in a wreck in the 500 and was running well late in the Las Vegas race but was forced to pit under green for a flat tire which relegated him to a 27th-place finish.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta celebrates his win

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta celebrates his win

Photo by: Stephen Arce / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I think it’s really a testament to everybody at the shop putting in a lot of effort; each individual team putting in a lot of effort to go and be the best we can and that’s really what it comes down to,” Elliott, 25, said. “I don’t think any of the drivers are trying any harder than we have in the past.

“I think it’s just a really nice effort from the top to the bottom of trying to take four fast race cars to the track every weekend. I do feel like everybody is – I don’t want to say sharing information because we’ve always done that – but just working together a little more from all aspects.

“Right now, it’s super-fluid and everybody’s open about anything and everything, and I feel like it’s showing on track. But beyond that, I really feel like it’s fundamental upgrades – things that are important on track, being improved upon in the shop and I think each car is benefitting from it.”

Elliott and his No. 9 Chevrolet team have already had chances to reach Victory Lane this season as well.

Elliott's title defense

He finished second in the Daytona 500, losing out to Michael McDowell based on when the caution was displayed during a last-lap wreck. Elliott led a race-high 44 laps at the Daytona Road Course but made a late pit stop for new tires and got caught up in a wreck racing through the field.

Elliott describes his season as a bit unpredictable.

“We were really bad at Homestead this year, which last year Homestead was one (where) we had our best run we’ve ever had after the break (for the COVID-19 pandemic). So, I was really excited to get there and that one was a struggle; I’m not really sure about that,” he said.

“It’s just so hard to predict, with just how close everybody is nowadays in the garage and how good these teams are, bringing that next upgrade the next week and trying to get better. I don’t really know what to call it, other than just racing.

“That’s just what it is; it’s close, it’s tight, a little bit goes a long way when you’re fighting for literally tenths of a second. A half of a tenth can go a long way.

“That’s just the world we live in.”

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Despite the strong start to the season for HMS, Elliott said the season is too long to rest on current success.

“I think there are some good things going on and we just need to keep pushing. The whole season is important, but having your stuff right at the right time is also important, as well,” he said.

“So, we’ve got to keep our heads down and keep going.”

shares
comments

Related video

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Previous article

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
WRC

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did

3
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

4
NHRA

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination

5
NHRA

Denver: Mile-High Nationals final results

Latest news
Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season
NAS

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

1h
Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

8h
Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track
NAS

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

23h
Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend
NAS

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend

Mar 17, 2021
Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs suspended for lug nut issues
NAS

Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs suspended for lug nut issues

Mar 16, 2021
Latest videos
Chase Elliott: ‘I would have loved to have gotten in a truck ‘on Bristol’s dirt track 08:46:05
NASCAR Cup
1h

Chase Elliott: ‘I would have loved to have gotten in a truck ‘on Bristol’s dirt track

Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole for Atlanta Motor Speedway 00:43
NASCAR Cup
Mar 17, 2021

Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole for Atlanta Motor Speedway

Rearview Mirror: Tempers, cars and drivers heat up in Phoenix 02:27
NASCAR Cup
Mar 16, 2021

Rearview Mirror: Tempers, cars and drivers heat up in Phoenix

Joey Logano: Second place ‘hurts’ at Phoenix Raceway 08:44:29
NASCAR Cup
Mar 15, 2021

Joey Logano: Second place ‘hurts’ at Phoenix Raceway

Truex Jr. speechless after first career win at Phoenix Raceway. 08:44:27
NASCAR Cup
Mar 14, 2021

Truex Jr. speechless after first career win at Phoenix Raceway.

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend Bristol
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend

Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Truex joins KBM for Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

More from
Chase Elliott
Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin Daytona Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win Daytona Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Las Vegas win a reminder of Kyle Larson's NASCAR promise Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Las Vegas win a reminder of Kyle Larson's NASCAR promise

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched" Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination
NHRA NHRA / News

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination

Denver: Mile-High Nationals final results
NHRA NHRA / News

Denver: Mile-High Nationals final results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

Latest news

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.