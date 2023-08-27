Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Since joining the NASCAR Cup Series in 2016, Elliott has never missed the playoffs before. In fact, he's never ended the season lower than tenth in the standings.

Unfortunately, he can end this year no higher than 17th after missing out on the playoffs.

Elliott has had the speed, and holds the fifth-best average finish among full-time drivers this year. However, he missed six races due to a leg injury and a seventh after being suspended for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin, which put him into a must-win situation.

A fourth-place finish at Daytona was a good day on its own, but not what he needed.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, LLumar Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

On the final overtime restart, Elliott was the second car on the inside line with two Hendrick Motorsports team-mates lined up directly behind him. Despite that, it was not enough in the end.

"I really liked where we were before the caution," said Elliott. "Honestly, after the restart there, we had the bottom lane that we wanted. I knew the No. 6 [Brad Keselowski] was going to go with the No. 17 [Chris Buescher]. I thought the No. 4 [Kevin Harvick] was going to take the bottom, and they did. We really had all the help we could ask for behind.

"I couldn't stay locked onto Kevin like I needed to to surge the bottom lane forward. Brad and Chris were there. Just had a good enough hold on that top lane, and they could kind of control each of them."

Elliott may be out of the driver's playoffs, but there is still something left to fight for with the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet.

"It's a bummer, for sure. Hate the season has worked out like it has. The good news is the car got in in the owner's points. That's a big deal. Credit to Alan [crew chief Alan Gustafson] and everybody for continuing to work and scratch and claw while I was out to keep our team alive and to give ourselves a chance.

"That's a big deal, probably much bigger than a lot of people realize to our team. Looking forward to these next 10. Try to make a little noise on that side of things and just try to get ready and prepared for next year.

"But I appreciate everybody's support through this season. Hasn't been what I would want by any means. Certainly going to be some lessons taken from it, and I think we'll be better for it on the other end."