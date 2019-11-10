Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix
Chase Elliott's nightmarish Round of 8 continued Sunday at ISM Raceway with yet another accident.
Finishes of 36th and 32nd put Elliott in a must-win situation this weekend at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona. With that in mind, the No. 9 charged to the front Sunday and got as high as second during Stage 2.
But on Lap 167 of 312, Elliott's race came to a sudden end as he went spinning into the wall with a cut tire. He was running third. The wreck was the final nail in the coffin for his 2019 title hopes, placing 39th in the race.
"Just a continuation of our first two weeks unfortunately," he told NBCS. "Hate it for our NAPA group. Thought we had a decent Chevy today. Really tough in traffic to catch guys and pass and whatnot. I felt like we were in a good position running second.
"Not sure why we had a tire go down ... unfortunate. Like I said, these last three weeks have been pretty rough so hopefully Homestead goes better, and we can get a better notebook for next year."
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Phoenix II
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
15:35
15:35
|
|Final Practice
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
18:30
18:30
|
|Qualifying
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
14:05
14:05
|
|Race
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
15:00
15:00
|
