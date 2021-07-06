Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Road America Breaking news

Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will become the series’ first active driver to compete in the SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) Series.

Elliott, 25, will compete in the SRX series finale on July 17 at Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway, joining his NASCAR Hall of Fame father, Bill Elliott, who has been a regular in the series during its inaugural season.

SRX, founded by Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham, Sandy Montag and George Pyne, features 12 drivers in identical cars competing in six short track races on a mix of pavement and dirt.

“Racing is such a big part of our lives and I’m genuinely excited to compete with my dad in the SRX race at Nashville,” Chase said. “We’ve been together at race tracks hundreds of times and only once before have we competed on the same track together.

“It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The lone time Chase and Bill competed together on the same track was on Oct. 20, 2013, in the Alabama Pro 125 Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. Chase won and Bill finished fourth.

Chase won the 2020 Cup Series title and Bill won the 1988 championship. They are just the third father-son combo to win Cup Series championships, joining the Pettys (Lee and Richard) and the Jarretts (Ned and Dale).

Both Elliotts have experience at Nashville. Chase raced at the ½-mile speedway countless times in a Super Late Model, winning the prestigious All American 400 in 2013. Bill competed in seven Cup Series races at the track with a best finish of fifth in the 1983 Marty Robbins 420.

“My experience at Nashville is pretty dusty, so I might have to lean on Chase to give me some pointers from his time there in a Late Model,” Bill said. “It could be a bit of a role reversal with him teaching me.

“But it truly is a wonderful opportunity to be able to race with my son at Nashville. Obviously, I’m incredibly proud of all that he’s accomplished. For years, he watched me, and now I’m watching him.

“But for one night in Nashville, we’ll both have the same viewpoint.”

Bill raced for Evernham from 2001 through 2005 and the duo won four races together, including the 2002 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SRX heads next to Slinger (Wisc.) Speedway this Saturday night before its finale at Nashville. Every SRX Series race is broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network with streaming live on Paramount+ Premium.

