Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup 2022 Coke 600 results: Hamlin wins Next / Denny Hamlin wins dramatic Coke 600 with last-lap pass
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte News

Buescher expects to be 'sore' after Coke 600 rollover crash

The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 was red-flagged after one car went rolling multiple times across the infield turf.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

In a race that saw high attrition and over a dozen cars exit prematurely, Chris Buescher was one of those lucky ones who made it to the closing stages.

However, his car would never see the checkered flag. Daniel Suarez failed to clear Chase Briscoe and the two made contact, which sent Suarez spinning into traffic. Buescher collided with Suarez and went spinning into the infield turf.

Buescher’s broken right-front suspension got caught under the car and sent it barrel-rolling down the frontstretch before ending up on its roof. The race was immediately red flagged. Safety personnel got the car turned on its side and Buescher was able to get out under his own power.

“It’s not ideal by any means," said Buescher as he recalled the rollover crash. "I’m gonna be a bit sore tomorrow.  I haven’t been upside-down in a really long time.  The team did a really nice job.  We had great speed and had a chance at this thing, it just didn’t work out.”

He finished 26th after exiting the race.

It's not the first time Buescher has been sent tumbling in his NASCAR Cup Series career, flipping multiple times in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway in 2016. 

“I do appreciate them for helping me and setting it back over again, so thank you to everybody working for not slamming it back," he said of the AMR Safety Team. "It was nice to be able to get out.  The blood is rushing to your head a little bit.  I guess I could have pulled the belts and fallen right to the ground, but figured I’d just wait on them.”

Read Also:

shares
comments
NASCAR Cup 2022 Coke 600 results: Hamlin wins
Previous article

NASCAR Cup 2022 Coke 600 results: Hamlin wins
Next article

Denny Hamlin wins dramatic Coke 600 with last-lap pass

Denny Hamlin wins dramatic Coke 600 with last-lap pass
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Restart crash eliminates several contenders in Coke 600 Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Restart crash eliminates several contenders in Coke 600

Friesen snaps winless streak with Texas Truck win Texas
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Friesen snaps winless streak with Texas Truck win

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Chase Briscoe on Coke 600: "I threw it away, plain and simple"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe on Coke 600: "I threw it away, plain and simple"

Kyle Larson's "worst race" nearly ended with fairy tale win
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson's "worst race" nearly ended with fairy tale win

Denny Hamlin wins dramatic Coke 600 with last-lap pass
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin wins dramatic Coke 600 with last-lap pass

Buescher expects to be 'sore' after Coke 600 rollover crash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Buescher expects to be 'sore' after Coke 600 rollover crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.