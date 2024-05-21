All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro

Buescher 'pumped' for Coke 600 after recent run of near-wins

Only winning pays the biggest dividend in the NASCAR All-Star Race but Chris Buescher believes he still gained something valuable from his third-place finish.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Buescher never led a lap in Sunday night’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, but he was running his best when it mattered most – in the closing laps of the race and $1 million on the line.

With the heat races canceled by rain, Buescher lined up fifth in the main event and within the first 50 laps had moved into second behind eventual winner Joey Logano.

When some mixed pit strategies put him further back in the field, Buescher’s No. 17 RFK Racing Ford excelled on the long run to end the race and ran down Kyle Larson to take third – his best finish ever in the event.

“I’m really proud of our team,” he said. “Friday (practice) wasn’t very good to be straight up about it and they worked really hard and pulled some strings, hit some buttons and got us a whole lot better for (the race), so I was proud of that to bring our (car) home third.

“I felt like we had a decent shot at it there. I was able to pace [Logano] pretty good, but there at the end just took too long to get around [Larson] and really didn’t have sight of the leaders at that point.

“It was a good night on a night where only one position matters. I’m proud of the group.”

Buescher came into the All-Star weekend coming off perhaps his best two races of the year, although his finishes may not show it.

Right on the edge of Victory Lane

He lost in a photo finish to Larson at Kansas and then was in position to win late in the race a week later at Darlington but got wrecked while battling Tyler Reddick for the lead. His teammate Brad Keselowski went on to win the race.

RFK Racing, and Buescher in particular, have put in some of the most consistent runs in the series over the last few weeks.

Buescher sees this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as an excellent opportunity to continue his strong performance or even capture his first win of the 2024 season.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang finish

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang finish

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I’m pumped for it. That’s a track that was really good for us last year,” Buescher said of CMS. “We led laps and got a stage win at a time of the year where we hadn’t hit our stride, so that speaks volumes for us going into it.

“Momentum is just a product of running good and being on our game and our team has done a fantastic job. Again, I couldn’t be more proud of them. I wanted two more (spots in the All-Star Race), but it is a heck of a way to lead us right into the 600 next weekend.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Kyle Larson "thought for sure" he would win All-Star Race
Next article Zak Brown “would love” to continue with Hendrick for more Larson Indy 500s

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Brett Moffitt returns to JGR to run Iowa NASCAR Xfinity race

Brett Moffitt returns to JGR to run Iowa NASCAR Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Brett Moffitt returns to JGR to run Iowa NASCAR Xfinity race
NASCAR fines Stenhouse, suspends three others for post-race fight

NASCAR fines Stenhouse, suspends three others for post-race fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR fines Stenhouse, suspends three others for post-race fight
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030

Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030

FE Formula E
Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

F1 Formula 1
F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA