Previous / Ross Chastain has "no plans" to repeat NASCAR wall-ride in Phoenix title decider Next / Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR in driver/ownership role
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II Interview

Bell's secret weapon who may lead him to championship glory

Christopher Bell is a dark horse in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series title-decider at Phoenix, and he's no stranger to pulling off shock victories with his back against the wall.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Bell's secret weapon who may lead him to championship glory
Listen to this article

Bell has surprised many in how his wildly hot and cold playoff run ended in a shot at the championship, and as impressive as he was inside the car, much of the credit should also go to the crew chief calling the shots.

Adam Stevens brought Bell to pit road late in the race at the Charlotte Roval, and Bell made use of those four fresh tires by charging to the race win. Round of 12 elimination was certain without that victory. Just three weeks later, he was in the exact same scenario again at Martinsville. Stevens called him to pit road, took four tires, and Bell muscled his way to the front of the field to win the race, just as he had in the round before. Now, they have a legitimate shot at the championship this weekend.

This may all be new for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, but not for his crew chief. Stevens led Kyle Busch to 28 Cup wins and five Championship 4 appearances. He and Busch won the title together in 2015 and 2019. Now, he could potentially win a third with Bell.

The young driver was happy to give his CC the praise, saying: "He's a genius. He's the reason why we're here, for sure. I believe that we have the best team, and that stems from Adam."

Read Also:

A key aspect of their relationship is the trust involved. At Martinsville, it would have been just as sensible to try and stay out like Chase Briscoe did, hoping to steal the win with a track position grab. No matter the situation, Bell has always put his trust in that man atop the pit box.

"I never question him," said Bell. "Even at Martinsville, whenever we pitted for tires, I think I restarted sixth, I felt a lot better winning at the road course (Charlotte Roval) whenever I was 12th with tires than I did at Martinsville. I thought that one was going to be a lot harder.

"I never questioned him. That's his job. I think that's one thing we really do well: he lets me do my job, and I let him do his job."

Bell expects pit road to play a major role in the race, just as it did in last year's finale. And that all starts with qualifying, which one can parlay into the best pit stall selection. That's good news for Bell, who has been one of the best qualifiers in the Cup Series this year. He has the third highest average starting position among full-time drivers and is tied with Kyle Larson for the most poles (four).

"Yeah, it's huge," he said. "I think qualifying, while it does not mean a big deal for the race, I think it means a huge deal for pit selection. Winning the pole, the way it works out, just the Final 4 guys will pick first amongst themselves. Being the top qualifier and getting the number one pit stall is going to be a huge advantage."

In truth, Bell has been here before. At Charlotte and Martinsville, where it was win or nothing. That's exactly what Phoenix has come down to every single year since this format was introduced in 2014, and this combination of driver and crew chief have already proven their worth in those high-pressure situations. 

