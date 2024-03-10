Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak
In a dramatic turnaround from his performance in last fall’s NASCAR Cup championship race, Christopher Bell cruised to victory Sunday at Phoenix Raceway and ended Toyota’s frustration at the 1-mile oval.
Watch: Christopher Bell: ‘So proud of this team’ after Phoenix win
Bell, who advanced to the Championship 4 last season with a chance to win the series title at Phoenix, blew a brake rotor early in the race and never was in the fight.
Sunday, Bell rallied to win Stage 2, then drove from 20th to first after the final pit stop and easily held off Chris Buescher by 5.465 seconds to earn his first win of the 2024 season.
The win snaps Chevrolet’s three-race winning streak to start the season and gives Toyota a win at a track where it had led a total of 15 laps in the previous four races. Bell led twice Sunday for 50 laps.
Bell was among a group of cars that elected to pit on lap 218 of 312 during what turned out to be the final caution of the race.
The top nine stayed out. Bell, on four new tires and with plenty of fuel, reclaimed the lead when Martin Truex Jr. was forced to pit for fuel and led the final 41 laps.
Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Ty Gibbs, ended up third, Brad Keselowski fourth and Ryan Blaney was fifth.
Completing the top 10 were Ross Chastain, Truex, Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick.
Stage 1
Reddick passed Gibbs with three of 60 last remaining and held on to claim the Stage 1 win by 0.565 seconds. Denny Hamlin was third, Erik Jones fourth and Chase Elloitt completed the top 10.
Derek Kraus spun around on the exit of Turn 2 six laps into the race in an incident that also collected Austin Dillon and Austin Cindric. Cindric’s race came to an early end.
Stage 2
Bell ran down Reddick and passed him with four of 125 laps remaining and claimed the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2024 season. Hamlin ended up third, William Byron was fourth and Truex rounded out the top five.
Stage 3
Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead lap cars elected to pit with Hamlin first off pit road.
Both Bell and Kyle Larson had slow stops and lined up 10th and 18th respectively on the restart. Hamlin led Reddick and Byron on the restart with 118 laps remaining in the race.
Just after Reddick passed Hamlin for the lead on lap 203, Joey Logano got turned by John Hunter Nemechek entering Turn 1, which triggered a five-car accident that again placed the race under caution.
A handful of cars pit but Reddick remained on the track and in the lead on the restart with 100 laps to go.
Two laps after the restart, Hamlin got loose on the inside racing for the lead with Reddick off Turn 2 and spun around to bring out the sixth caution of the race.
Several drivers pit under the caution, including Reddick, but Truex remained on the track and led the way when the race went back to green with 92 laps remaining.
With 60 laps to go, Truex maintained a sizeable advantage out front but Gibbs – who pit under the previous caution for two new tires – had moved to second after restarting in 10th.
Nine laps later, Bell, who stopped for four new tires on his previous stop, got around Gibbs to take the runner-up position.
Truex was forced to pit for fuel with 40 laps to go, which handed the race lead over Bell, who had enough fuel to make it to end of the race.
Buescher moved into second, more than six seconds behind Bell, with 10 laps remaining.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|PITS
|POINTS
|1
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|312
|
3:00'45.508
|6
|50
|2
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|312
|
+5.465
3:00'50.973
|5.465
|8
|36
|3
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|312
|
+6.032
3:00'51.540
|0.567
|7
|43
|4
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|312
|
+9.243
3:00'54.751
|3.211
|7
|35
|5
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|312
|
+9.448
3:00'54.956
|0.205
|7
|41
|6
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+9.499
3:00'55.007
|0.051
|7
|31
|7
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|312
|
+13.150
3:00'58.658
|3.651
|7
|37
|8
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|312
|
+14.619
3:01'00.127
|1.469
|7
|32
|9
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|312
|
+14.876
3:01'00.384
|0.257
|7
|30
|10
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|312
|
+15.348
3:01'00.856
|0.472
|7
|46
|11
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|312
|
+15.812
3:01'01.320
|0.464
|7
|42
|12
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|312
|
+15.844
3:01'01.352
|0.032
|7
|28
|13
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+16.817
3:01'02.325
|0.973
|8
|24
|14
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+17.342
3:01'02.850
|0.525
|9
|23
|15
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+19.060
3:01'04.568
|1.718
|9
|22
|16
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|312
|
+19.398
3:01'04.906
|0.338
|7
|21
|17
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|312
|
+20.569
3:01'06.077
|1.171
|7
|20
|18
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+21.295
3:01'06.803
|0.726
|7
|31
|19
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+22.966
3:01'08.474
|1.671
|7
|28
|20
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+23.290
3:01'08.798
|0.324
|7
|17
|21
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+28.854
3:01'14.362
|5.564
|7
|16
|22
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|311
|
+1 Lap
3:00'49.125
|1 Lap
|9
|15
|23
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|311
|
+1 Lap
3:00'52.153
|3.028
|9
|14
|24
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|311
|
+1 Lap
3:01'12.752
|20.599
|8
|13
|25
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|311
|
+1 Lap
3:01'14.829
|2.077
|7
|12
|26
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|310
|
+2 Laps
3:00'45.895
|1 Lap
|8
|11
|27
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|310
|
+2 Laps
3:00'46.135
|0.240
|10
|10
|28
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|310
|
+2 Laps
3:01'11.747
|25.612
|8
|9
|29
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|309
|
+3 Laps
3:00'46.389
|1 Lap
|8
|8
|30
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|309
|
+3 Laps
3:00'54.238
|7.849
|9
|7
|31
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|305
|
+7 Laps
3:01'16.173
|4 Laps
|9
|13
|32
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|304
|
+8 Laps
3:01'01.268
|1 Lap
|12
|5
|33
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|204
|
+108 Laps
1:59'26.059
|100 Laps
|8
|4
|34
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|203
|
+109 Laps
1:59'25.769
|1 Lap
|6
|3
|35
|D. KrausKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|203
|
+109 Laps
1:59'25.921
|0.152
|7
|2
|36
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|6
|
+306 Laps
3'06.606
|197 Laps
|3
|1
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off
Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead
Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz F1 return ahead of decision next week
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments