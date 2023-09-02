Christopher Bell leads Darlington Cup practice

Bell’s top average speed of 168.428 mph came in the first 20-minute session, as did four of the top-five overall speeds.

Michael McDowell ended up second quick (167.276 mph) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was third (167.049 mph).

Bubba Wallace was fifth overall, but the top driver in the second session (166.591 mph).

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Austin Cindric has the fastest average speed (164.167 mph). Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin were second and third, consecutively, in that category.

Group A

Playoff drivers led the way in the first 20-minute session with Bell on top with an average lap speed of 168.428 mph.

McDowell was second quick (167.276 mph) and Stenhouse was third (167.049 mph).

William Byron and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Other playoff drivers in the session included Brad Keselowski (sixth), Kevin Harvick (10th) and Ross Chastain (13th).

Larson appeared to tag the wall late in the session but did not suffer any serious damage to his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Group B

Wallace topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 166.591 mph.

Cindric was second-fastest at 166.433 mph and Hamlin was third (166.241 mph).

Chase Briscoe was fourth and Martin Truex Jr. ended up fifth. Truex tagged the wall late in the session but did not appear to suffer much damage to his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Other playoff drivers in the session included Tyler Reddick (sixth), Chris Buescher (seventh), Kyle Busch (eighth), Blaney (ninth) and Joey Logano (16th).