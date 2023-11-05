Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
News

Christopher Bell's title hopes end with early crash

Christopher Bell was the first of the NASCAR Cup Series title contenders to fall out of contention at Phoenix.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem - DEWALT Toyota Camry, pit stop after crash

On Lap 108 of the 312-lap race, his title hopes ended abruptly when he blew a brake rotor and slammed the Turn 3 wall. He was running sixth on track at the time of the incident.

His No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota received extensive damage and he ultimately took it to the garage. Bell's race and dreams of winning the 2023 title were officially over.

The 28-year-old will finish 36th at Phoenix and end the year fourth in the championship standings. It's his second consecutive year in the Championship 4, ending 2022 third in the final standings.

 

"Well, I mean that was the first time I’ve ever exploded a rotor in my career," said Bell after being checked and released from the infield care center. "So, yeah, I was surprised but early on in the race I had a little bit of brake fade and the second run it just kept getting worse and worse. I don’t know. Just obviously a disappointing way to end. I’m super, super proud of this 20 team ... to be in the Final 4 is something we’re really proud of.

He later added: “Yes, I did have brake fade. In the first run of the race, I did have some pedal fade and I think that was run two – it got worse and worse.”

Speaking on his disappointment, Bell said: "Yeah, I mean it stings to not have a shot at the end of it obviously. We were all four really close and we all four showed strengths at different times. I think it’s going to be a great championship race and whoever wins is going to be well deserving.”

The Hendrick Motorsports team-mates of William Byron and Kyle Larson remain in the fight, as does Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

Bell was the only Toyota driver in contention for the title on Sunday.

“I’m very proud of the effort put forth by our team to get to the Championship 4, but I do feel like we left a lot on the table at various races throughout the year," concluded Bell, reflecting on his 2023 season. "I’m excited about the future. We haven’t reached our potential yet.”

shares
comments
Previous article William Byron earns pole position for NASCAR Cup title-decider
Next article Chastain wins Phoenix as Blaney claims 2023 NASCAR Cup title
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Blaney on Chastain battle: "I hit him on purpose"

Blaney on Chastain battle: "I hit him on purpose"

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Blaney on Chastain battle: "I hit him on purpose" Blaney on Chastain battle: "I hit him on purpose"

Larson just misses out on second Cup title: "That was all I had"

Larson just misses out on second Cup title: "That was all I had"

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Larson just misses out on second Cup title: "That was all I had" Larson just misses out on second Cup title: "That was all I had"

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe