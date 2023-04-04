Subscribe
Previous / Newly added Legacy Motor Club executive has left organization
NASCAR Cup News

Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford Austin Cindric drove to victory in the 2022 Daytona 500 has a new parking spot.

Jim Utter
By:
Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame
Listen to this article

Cindric’s car was unveiled Tuesday as the final edition to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s “Glory Road: 75 Years” exhibit, which features a display of historical machines that pays tribute to the people, cars and moments that have helped shape NASCAR racing from its inception in 1948.

The addition of Cindric’s Ford Mustang marks the first car from the Next Gen era to be featured on display at the Hall of Fame.

Cindric’s victory – the first by a rookie-of-the-year contender in the Daytona 500 – came in just his eighth Cup series start.

“It’s surreal to see a car with my name on it in the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” said Cindric. “Winning the Daytona 500 is an amazing achievement for me, our team and our partners. So, to say this car is important to us, is an understatement.

“I know it will be in great hands. There’s a lot of history in that place. I’m proud to have it on display as part of the experience.”

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Daytona 500-winning Next Gen car in NASCAR Hall of Fame

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Daytona 500-winning Next Gen car in NASCAR Hall of Fame

Asked if he ever envisioned having one of his cars on display at the Hall of Fame after just one fulltime season in Cup, Cindric said, “I probably would have guessed it would have been something that flipped or wrecked or some example of that, but probably not a Daytona 500-winning car.

“It shows you what’s possible when you drive for (team owner) Roger Penske and have a team like I have, so those are the things that are really important about having success in this sport.

“I think it’s important to have a Next Gen car at this facility, just because of how different (it is) and being able to see what we race every weekend.”

Opened on May 11, 2010, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the City of Charlotte, N.C., licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Daytona 500-winning Next Gen car in NASCAR Hall of Fame

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Daytona 500-winning Next Gen car in NASCAR Hall of Fame

shares
comments

Newly added Legacy Motor Club executive has left organization
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Newly added Legacy Motor Club executive has left organization

Newly added Legacy Motor Club executive has left organization

NASCAR Cup
Richmond

Newly added Legacy Motor Club executive has left organization Newly added Legacy Motor Club executive has left organization

Hendrick remains the team to beat in the NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick remains the team to beat in the NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup
Richmond

Hendrick remains the team to beat in the NASCAR Cup Series Hendrick remains the team to beat in the NASCAR Cup Series

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Austin Cindric More from
Austin Cindric
Cindric: International drivers should try NASCAR oval racing

Cindric: International drivers should try NASCAR oval racing

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Cindric: International drivers should try NASCAR oval racing Cindric: International drivers should try NASCAR oval racing

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

"Never any doubts" Austin Cindric ready for NASCAR Cup Series

"Never any doubts" Austin Cindric ready for NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup

"Never any doubts" Austin Cindric ready for NASCAR Cup Series "Never any doubts" Austin Cindric ready for NASCAR Cup Series

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Texas winner Newgarden admits he felt race “slipping away”

Texas winner Newgarden admits he felt race “slipping away”

IndyCar
Texas

Texas winner Newgarden admits he felt race “slipping away” Texas winner Newgarden admits he felt race “slipping away”

Team Penske and Power sign new multi-year IndyCar deal

Team Penske and Power sign new multi-year IndyCar deal

IndyCar
Texas

Team Penske and Power sign new multi-year IndyCar deal Team Penske and Power sign new multi-year IndyCar deal

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.