Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bristol Dirt Race on Easter night is TV ratings hit Next / 'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots
NASCAR Cup / Talladega Preview

Daytona 500 champ Cindric sees Talladega as "a desperate race"

Austin Cindric’s Daytona 500 victory in February has him set for the playoffs and knows Sunday’s race at Talladega offers a prime opportunity for many others to join him.

Jim Utter
By:
Daytona 500 champ Cindric sees Talladega as "a desperate race"
Listen to this article

Cindric kicked off his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with a win in the season’s biggest race, giving him a rare opportunity to challenge for the championship in his first year.

Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway will be the third in the first 10 to be run under superspeedway aero rules, making it the type of racing with which teams are most familiar since the debut of the Next Gen car.

All out for the win

With superspeedway races being the most competitive and unpredictable, Cindric believes teams will go all out in search of a victory, which virtually ensures a playoff berth.

“There’s a lot of guys in the field that really want one win because they see that as their only way to make it in the playoffs. We’ve only got one guy with multiple wins (William Byron), so from that standpoint I would see this being maybe a desperate race already with business picking up in the win column,” Cindric said.

“I definitely look at that as far as a mentality standpoint from my competitors, even in some stages for myself. Obviously, everybody’s got their own motivations to win the race, but I look at it as Talladega certainly has different offsets than Daytona and handling usually doesn’t come into play as much.

“I’m looking forward to building off what I learned at Daytona. We obviously had a lot of strengths and try to build on that.”

Read Also:

Cindric’s success at Daytona this season combined with Team Penske’s strength on superspeedways in recent years, should make the 23-year-old versatile driver a favorite on Sunday.

However, every driver and team has had the opportunity to take the experience from Daytona – and perhaps even Atlanta – to improve on their superspeedway package.

“Car-wise, I’m interested to see where we qualify and what gains we were able to make just from having the cars longer,” he said.

“I think everyone is kind of in that same boat, so it’ll be interesting to see who has done more homework after the first event of the year.”

Rookie headaches

Typically, rookie seasons are full of highs and lows and Cindric’s has been no exception.

While he began the year with a victory, he has only led laps at one other race – Circuit of the Americas where he earned his only other top-10 finish (eighth). He remains 14th in the series points standings.

But with teams still getting a handle on the performance of the Next Gen car, nearly every driver in the field has experienced the same thing, which has helped produce eight different winners in nine races thus far.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Some days are better than others. Some days are worse than others,” Cindric said. “I think it’s just a process and in some ways it’s nice with the new car because there are a lot of very humanizing days for a lot of different drivers in the field.

“Some days you’ll be back racing for 20th with Martin Truex Jr. This guy is a Cup champion. This guy is expecting to be in the hunt for this championship. He came really, really close to winning the championship last year and they have bad days because everyone is learning.

“Everyone is having highs and lows, and that’s why I feel like the points are still really close. That’s why we’re having new winners every weekend. It’s challenging, for sure. It’s just about minimizing those bad days and learning from them and applying them to make the next day better.”

shares
comments

Related video

Bristol Dirt Race on Easter night is TV ratings hit
Previous article

Bristol Dirt Race on Easter night is TV ratings hit
Next article

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots Talladega
NASCAR Cup

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots

Bristol Dirt Race on Easter night is TV ratings hit Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bristol Dirt Race on Easter night is TV ratings hit

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots

Daytona 500 champ Cindric sees Talladega as "a desperate race"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 champ Cindric sees Talladega as "a desperate race"

Bristol Dirt Race on Easter night is TV ratings hit
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bristol Dirt Race on Easter night is TV ratings hit

Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.