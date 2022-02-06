Clash at L.A. Coliseum qualifying results and heat lineups

Listen to this article

Kyle Busch topped all in single-car qualifying at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum with a 13.745s lap. Busch, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, and Joey Logano will lead the field to the green flag in their respective heat races on Sunday.

There were no incidents during the session with all drivers able to put down a time.

Qualifying Results / Heat Race Lineups

Position Heat Race # Heat Race Starting Position Driver 1 Heat Race #1 1st Kyle Busch 2 Heat Race #2 1st Tyler Reddick 3 Heat Race #3 1st Justin Haley 4 Heat Race #4 1st Joey Logano 5 Heat Race #1 2nd Daniel Suarez 6 Heat Race #2 2nd Cole Custer 7 Heat Race #3 2nd Chase Elliott 8 Heat Race #4 3rd Kyle Larson 9 Heat Race #1 3rd Ricky Stenhouse 10 Heat Race #2 3rd Harrison Burton 11 Heat Race #3 3rd William Byron 12 Heat Race #4 3rd Michael McDowell 13 Heat Race #1 4th Ryan Blaney 14 Heat Race #2 4th Alex Bowman 15 Heat Race #3 4th Christopher Bell 16 Heat Race #4 4th Landon Cassill 17 Heat Race #1 5th Denny Hamlin 18 Heat Race #2 5th Bubba Wallace 19 Heat Race #3 5th AJ Allmendinger 20 Heat Race #4 5th Austin Cindric 21 Heat Race #1 6th Aric Almirola 22 Heat Race #2 6th Austin Dillon 23 Heat Race #3 6th Kevin Harvick 24 Heat Race #4 6th Erik Jones 25 Heat Race #1 7th B.J. McLeod 26 Heat Race #2 7th Chase Briscoe 27 Heat Race #3 7th Chris Buescher 28 Heat Race #4 7th Ryan Preece 29 Heat Race #1 8th Todd Gilliland 30 Heat Race #2 8th Brad Keselowski 31 Heat Race #3 8th Corey LaJoie 32 Heat Race #4 8th Kurt Busch 33 Heat Race #1 9th Ross Chastain 34 Heat Race #2 9th Martin Truex Jr. 35 Heat Race #3 9th Cody Ware 36 Heat Race #4 9th Ty Dillon

How the heat races work

The 36 drivers will be split into nine-car groups for four, 25-lap heat races on Sunday. the top-four finishers from each heat will advance into the main event.

Then, the remaining drivers will be sent to the last-chance qualifiers (LCQ). There will be two LCQs with the top-three finishers advancing from those races.

The 23rd and final starting position in the main event will be reserved for the highest car in 2021 owner points that did not advance on merit. Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are the first four drivers in line for that provisional.

13 drivers in total will be eliminated and will not take part in the 150-lap main event that follows.

