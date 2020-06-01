NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
8 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
73 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
80 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
86 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
96 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
100 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
107 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
115 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
122 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
129 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
136 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
143 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
150 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
157 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer: "I'm ready to have fans back ... it's time"

Clint Bowyer: "I'm ready to have fans back ... it's time"
By:
Jun 1, 2020, 3:42 PM

Since NASCAR’s return to racing, there have been several on-track incidents which likely would have brought crowds to their feet.

There was Kyle Busch wrecking Chase Elliott in the final laps of a Cup race at Darlington, robbing him of an opportunity at a victory.

Then there was Elliott holding off a furious charge from Busch to win the Truck race at Charlotte last week, collecting a $100,000 bounty for ending Busch’s winning streak.

And then Sunday, Elliott started a wreck with Logano – who had just passed him for the race lead with two laps to go – ending both drivers’ chance at victory at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Each of those occasions would normally draw a raucous response from race fans but under the current COVID-19 pandemic, they were met by silence from the grandstands.

The only way NASCAR racing could return as quickly as it did two weeks ago was to hold events without fans.

Clint Bowyer, who fell into a runner-up finish Sunday thanks to the Elliott-Logano incident, said the absence of fans was especially felt this weekend at Bristol.

“It’s starting to bother me,” Bowyer said Sunday night. “We’re starting to see other racing, people in the stands, everything else. This is such a special place.

“You’re starting to see racing going on with fans in the stands, (with) social distancing, stuff like that. A place like Bristol – honestly, it’s the first time I really felt like, ‘Man, it’s empty.’ Kind of felt that empty feeling where even racing out there, you can feel the vibe.”

In recent weeks, some states have relaxed their stay-at-home restrictions enough to allow spectator events with limited capacity.

However, NASCAR’s first eight events since its restart have been held in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, all states where large spectator events are not yet permitted.

NASCAR currently has a schedule of races planned out through June 21, none of which allow for fan attendance.

Where most participants just seemed happy to be able to compete when NASCAR first started back, Bowyer said something seems to be missing racing just in front of a TV audience.

“That deal with (Elliott) and (Logano), you get out of the car right there and this place would have been standing on end. It would have erupted,” he said. “Without that, it’s kind of like, ‘Well, I guess we’ll go home.’

“I’m ready to have fans back is what I’m saying. I think it’s time.

