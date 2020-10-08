NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021

shares
comments
Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021
By:

Clint Bowyer will leave Stewart-Haas Racing at the conclusion of the 2020 season and will join the FOX Sports booth next year.

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Ford Performance Racing School
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers/Cummins
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers/Cummins
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush / HAAS CNC
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally and Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 / HAAS CNC

Bowyer, 41, has raced full-time at the Cup level since 2006. His career includes ten wins and over 500 NCS starts, as well as NASCAR Xfinity Series title in 2008. 

He started out with Richard Childress Racing from 2006 to 2011, winning five races and placing as high as third in the standings. He then joined before Michael Waltrip Racing and enjoyed his best season in 2012, placing a career-best second in the championship standings and winning three races.

But since 2017, he has driven the No. 14 car for Stewart-Haas Racing. The Emporia, Kansas native has won twice since joining the team with his most recent victory coming in June, 2018, at Michigan International Speedway. The likely candidate to succeed him is Chase Briscoe, who currently leads the Xfinity Series field with eight wins this season.

Bowyer posted the following statement on social media, reflecting on his career and revealing his plans to join the FOX Sports broadcast booth on Sundays. Following Darrell Waltrip's retirement, no replacement was hired, leaving a two-man booth with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon.

 

Earlier this year, Bowyer spent time in the booth for several NXS races and played a key role in the FOX Sports broadcast of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series events.

In what will now be his final year as a full-time Cup Series driver, Bowyer has two top-fives and ten top-tens. He also made the playoffs, but could face elimination as the Round of 12 concludes at the Charlotte Roval this weekend. 

