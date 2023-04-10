Subscribe
Cody Ware arrested for assault, suspended by NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested and charged with assault.

Nick DeGroot
Ware missed Sunday's Cup race at the Bristol Dirt with a statement from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) saying it was "to focus on a personal matter." Matt Crafton drove the car in his absence. 

He was arrested on April 10 and charged with felony assault by strangulation (inflict serious injury), as well as misdemeanor assault on a female.

Ware, 27, has nearly 100 starts in the Cup Series with just one top-ten (sixth at Daytona in 2022). He has driven for the team owned by his father since he made his debut back in 2017, and currently sits 31st in the championship standings.

Ware was also part of the LMP2-Am championship-winning team in the Asian Le Mans Series during the 2019-2020 season. He has one appearance in the Rolex 24 and three IndyCar starts as well, all with RWR.

The team released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision.

"The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond.

"These plans will be announced in the coming days."

