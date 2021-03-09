Tickets Subscribe
Las Vegas win a reminder of Kyle Larson's NASCAR promise
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation

By:

Cole Custer will be without his regular crew chief this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation

Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett has been fined $20,000 an suspended for one race due to two loose lug nuts found post-race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Engineer Davin Restivo will be on the pit box in his absence. 

The No. 41 crew was among six Cup Series teams who faced fines for an unsecured lug nuts at both Las Vegas and Homestead, totaling $130,000.

The teams of Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto were the others penalized for safety violations following Las Vegas. 

NASCAR Cup
Nick DeGroot

