Charlotte II
27 Sep
29 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
06 Oct
Talladega II
11 Oct
13 Oct
Kansas II
18 Oct
20 Oct
Martinsville II
25 Oct
27 Oct
Texas II
01 Nov
03 Nov
Phoenix II
08 Nov
10 Nov
Homestead
15 Nov
17 Nov
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 5:59 PM

Cole Custer will be moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020, multiple sources confirmed to Motorsport.com on Thursday.

Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Production Alliance Group
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Thompson Pipe Group
Race winner Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Production Alliance Group

Cole Custer, 21, will move into the No. 41 Ford next season, replacing current driver Daniel Suarez, sources said.

An official announcement of the move is expected within the week.

A request for comment from a SHR spokesman was not immediately returned.

Custer is one of four drivers who will compete for the 2019 Xfinity Series championship in Saturday’s Ford 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. 

So far this season, he has seven wins (second-most in the series), 16 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes and a series-tying high six poles. He has nine series wins in 103 career starts.

Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion, joined SHR this season in a one-year deal. While he has shown flashes of competitiveness, Suarez failed to make the playoffs and so far this season he has four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes and won one pole in the No. 41.

In 107 career Cup starts, Suarez has a career-best finish of second, which came in the July race at Pocono in 2018. He confirmed the news that he would be out at SHR with the following video posted to social media Thursday night: 

 

When asked about his expected move to Cup during Championship 4 Media Day, Custer said: "I mean, right now, I'm just trying to focus on the championship.  I've really tried to kind of stay out of it, I mean, honestly, this is a really big weekend for us, I mean to win a championship in the Xfinity Series, so if we can do that that's probably my focus this next week."

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Daniel Suarez , Cole Custer
Author Jim Utter

