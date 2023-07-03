Subscribe
Cole Custer to make NASCAR Cup return with Rick Ware Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Cole Custer will return to the Cup Series for three races this season beginning this weekend.

Jim Utter
By:
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang

Custer, 25, will compete in the next three Cup races for Rick Ware Racing, driving the No. 51 Ford this weekend at Atlanta, then New Hampshire and Pocono.

Custer's most recent Cup start came in the 2022 season finale at Phoenix with Stewart-Haas Racing. In the offseason, he moved back to the Xfinity Series where he competes in the No. 00 Ford for SHR.

“It’s great to be getting back into a Cup car again,” Custer said. “I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity. 

"RWR is building a solid program and I’m happy to help keep it growing in the right direction. It’s fun to be part of their group and hopefully we’ll have some solid runs together.”

Custer has made 279 combined starts in NASCAR's three national series - Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. He has won in all three series, with his most recent victory coming in last weekend's inaugural Chicago Street Race. 

This is a reunion of sorts for RWR and Custer, as they worked together in previous Cup and Xfinity starts for the team, the most recent of which came in the 2021 season.

“We have put a lot of effort into elevating our program the past two years and having Cole come race with us again is great for the team,” said Rick Ware. “He has won at every level he’s competed in and is having a strong season in the Xfinity Series this year. 

"We’re hoping to capitalize on the momentum of Cole winning two of the last three NXS races, and we look forward to getting started together in Atlanta.”

