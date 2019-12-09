NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn in shock Joe Gibbs Racing exit

Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn in shock Joe Gibbs Racing exit
By:
Dec 9, 2019, 10:18 PM

NASCAR Cup Series-winning crew chief Cole Pearn will not return as crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. in 2020, having decided to leave Joe Gibbs Racing.

The team announced the news today via a statement stating that Pearn had decided to leave “to pursue opportunities outside of the sport”.

Truex and Pearn won the Cup Series at Furniture Row Racing in 2017, which closed down 12 months after their title success. They then joined JGR for the 2019 season, and led Truex and the No. 19 team to a runner-up finish with a series-best seven wins, 15 top-five finishes and 24 top-10s.

During the 2019 Playoffs alone, the Pearn-led No. 19 team claimed three wins, a pair of runner-up finishes and only finished outside the top seven once in 10 races.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision,” Pearn said. “At the end of the day, I really want to spend time with my family and actually see my kids grow up. Being on the road, you are away from home so much and miss a lot of time with your family.

“I don’t want to miss that time anymore. I want to be there for all the things that my kids are going to experience while they are still young. I love racing and there isn’t a better place to be than Joe Gibbs Racing, but I don’t want to look back in 20 years and think about everything I missed with my wife and kids while I was gone. They are what is most important to me.”

Read Also:

Truex commented: “I cannot say enough good things about Cole and what he has meant for my career.

“I appreciate his hard work and dedication to our race team over the past six years going back to when he was my engineer at Furniture Row.

“Our friendship is what matters most to me and I’m happy that he’s doing what’s best for him and his family.”

The team says that the crew chief for the No. 19 Toyota Camry will be announced at a later date.

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Author Charles Bradley

