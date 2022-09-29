Conor Daly to make NASCAR Cup debut at Charlotte Roval

Listen to this article

Daly, who just completed his third consecutive fulltime season in IndyCar, will compete in the Oct. 9 Cup race on the Charlotte Roval driving the No. 50 Chevrolet for The Money Team.

The Money Team, co-owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and William Auchmoody, made its debut this season at the Daytona 500. The team has entered three races so far this season, all with driver Kaz Grala.

Daly, 30, has one career start in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and two in Trucks, with his most recent start in 2021.

“Making my Cup Series debut has been a dream of mine. I grew up in the open wheel racing world, but have always been a NASCAR fan,” Daly said. “This is an incredible opportunity and I wouldn’t be here without the generous support of BitNile.

“Everyone who has supported me in the IndyCar Series is now giving me an opportunity to expand my horizons in the Cup Series. I can’t wait to race against all of the incredible drivers in the field.”

Daly, who won the 2010 Star Mazda and 2012 MRF Challenge championships, finished a career-best sixth in this season’s Indianapolis 500. He ended up 17th in the series standings.

“We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time and I know that the future is very bright for us. With hard work and dedication, we're going to continue to climb the ladder in this sport,” Mayweather said.

“This is an exciting step and I can't wait to see what’s next.”