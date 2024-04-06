All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Martinsville
Practice report

Corey LaJoie fastest in Saturday's Martinsville Cup practice

Corey LaJoie, who has never scored a top-10 finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice sessions.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro

Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

The top three average speeds in Saturday’s practice came from the first 20-minute session with LaJoie leading the way at 94.585 mph.

In 12 career starts at the 0.526-mile short track,  LaJoie has never started better than 14th or finished better than 18th (twice).

Bubba Wallace was second overall (94.382 mph) and Ryan Preece was third (94.265 mph).

Chase Elliott was fastest in the second session at 93.909 mph but 11th quick overall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Preece had the top average lap speed at 93.781 mph. Bubba Wallace and William Byron were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Elliott topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 93.909 mph.

Ty Gibbs ended up second fastest (93.826 mph) and Kyle Larson wound up third (93.737 mph).

Last weekend’s race winner, Denny Hamlin, was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

The roof hatch of Josh Berry’s No. 4 Ford briefly came up during one of his practice runs on the track.

Group A

LaJoie led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 94.585 mph.

Wallace was second quick (94.382 mph) and Preece was third (94.265 mph).

Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

Ross Chastain, who ended up 14th fastest in the session, thought he was experiencing a brake issue and returned to pit road several times to allow his team to check over his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 44

20.020

   94.585
2 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 54

+0.043

20.063

 0.043 94.383
3 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 37

+0.068

20.088

 0.025 94.265
4 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 51

+0.083

20.103

 0.015 94.195
5 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 48

+0.086

20.106

 0.003 94.181
6 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 52

+0.105

20.125

 0.019 94.092
7 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 37

+0.121

20.141

 0.016 94.017
8 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 46

+0.123

20.143

 0.002 94.008
9 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 46

+0.126

20.146

 0.003 93.994
10 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 55

+0.129

20.149

 0.003 93.980
11 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 49

+0.144

20.164

 0.015 93.910
12 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 42

+0.153

20.173

 0.009 93.868
13
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 38

+0.162

20.182

 0.009 93.826
14 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 37

+0.169

20.189

 0.007 93.794
15 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 46

+0.175

20.195

 0.006 93.766
16 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 53

+0.181

20.201

 0.006 93.738
17 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 41

+0.185

20.205

 0.004 93.719
18 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 55

+0.188

20.208

 0.003 93.705
19
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 38

+0.203

20.223

 0.015 93.636
20 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 44

+0.203

20.223

 0.000 93.636
21 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 50

+0.226

20.246

 0.023 93.530
22 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 38

+0.240

20.260

 0.014 93.465
23 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 52

+0.247

20.267

 0.007 93.433
24 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 55

+0.272

20.292

 0.025 93.318
25 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 54

+0.305

20.325

 0.033 93.166
26
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 41

+0.309

20.329

 0.004 93.148
27 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 50

+0.313

20.333

 0.004 93.129
28 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 42

+0.328

20.348

 0.015 93.061
29 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 46

+0.335

20.355

 0.007 93.029
30 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 40

+0.349

20.369

 0.014 92.965
31 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 50

+0.368

20.388

 0.019 92.878
32 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 43

+0.374

20.394

 0.006 92.851
33 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 29

+0.382

20.402

 0.008 92.814
34 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 25

+0.383

20.403

 0.001 92.810
35 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 24

+0.391

20.411

 0.008 92.774
36 J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 33

+0.495

20.515

 0.104 92.303
37 D. StarrPOWER SOURCE 66 Ford 35

+1.369

21.389

 0.874 88.531

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Austin Hill to run partial Cup schedule for RCR this year
Next article Kyle Larson beats Bubba Wallace to Martinsville Cup pole by 0.001s

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win

Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

SUPC Supercars
Taupō Super400
Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus
When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP
When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge
Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win

Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA