Corey LaJoie to return to Go Fas Racing in 2020

Lajoie has re-signed with Go Fas and will pilot the No. 32 Ford Mustang for the second consecutive season.

In 2019, he placed 29th in the standings and scored two top ten finishes -- a sixth in the July Daytona race and a seventh in the fall Talladega race.

"I'm really happy that we were able to work it out so I'm able to drive the No.32 Mustang in 2020. This group is a lot of fun to go to racing with and I look forward to utilizing these SHR cars and putting together some solid runs. We had some really good finishes in 2019 and I'm excited because with the potential we have going forward, we can make 2020 an even better year," said LaJoie.

The team will also have a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing ahead of the new season.

"Mason [St. Hilaire] and I are excited to bring Corey back and continue Go Fas Racing's growth with 2019 being our best year ever. The Stewart-Haas Racing alliance should allow us to continue that progress throughout the 2020 season with all the great employees and marketing partners this team has! We couldn't be more excited for the 2020 season to begin," said Go Fas Racing Team Owner Archie St. Hilaire.