Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR issues severe penalties against Keselowski and RFK Racing
NASCAR Cup Interview

Corey LaJoie "just getting started" after Atlanta top-five

Corey LaJoie’s first career top-five finish in the NASCAR Cup Series was more than welcome but he’s hoping there are more to come.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Lajoie, in his second fulltime season competing for Spire Motorsports in the No. 7 Chevrolet, rallied back from his involvement in an early-race accident and finished a career-best fifth Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It’s LaJoie’s first top-five in 169 series starts and just the second top-five for Spire Motorsports in 154 Cup races entered.

“I think I realized that the fans and everybody who has supported me to get me as far in this thing as I’ve gotten were more excited about it than I am,” said LaJoie, 30.

“It was cool to deliver a good result for fans, for our partners that were on the car – everybody that has been a part of my career who have believed in the abilities. To to deliver a result like that was cool to finally get the first top-five for those guys and hopefully it’s not the last.

“For me, it’s not the end of the road. We’re just getting started.”

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Camaro

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

While Spire is not on the same level of a Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing, LaJoie is higher in the series standings (24th) through the season’s first five races than some top-level drivers (Denny Hamlin, 26th and Christopher Bell, 30th).

The introduction of the Next Gen car to the Cup Series – and its revolutionary changes in NASCAR racing – have helped level the playing field, at least to start the season.

Every team and driver is relearning how to both drive and set-up the car but LaJoie believes the top teams will still see their advantage develop as the season goes on.

“It is a little bit weird looking at the points. I don’t think it is going to stay like that for long because you can’t keep a guy like Denny or Christopher Bell out of Victory Lane too long,” LaJoie said.

“Seeing (Hamlin) and (Bell) behind you in points five races into the year is a little bit unique, but we’re not racing those guys. Those guys will ultimately figure out how to race and punch their ticket to the playoffs.”

LaJoie said his team is focused on realistic goals, such as moving into the top 20 and gaining ground on the comparable teams around them in the standings.

The next three races – Sunday at Circuit of the Americas followed by short tracks at Richmond, Va., and Martinsville, Va. – offer good opportunities for LaJoie to continue to be in the mix.

“I think the next month or so through these couple road courses and a couple short-tracks and then the dirt race, we’re going to try to gap ourselves and put a cushion between the guys who we feel like we can beat in points and hopefully we can finish (the season) in the top 25,” he said.

“There is not a Spire Motorsports comparison to Joe Gibbs (Racing), but it is funny enough and they also have double the amount of cars we’ve got. We’ve got two cars; they’ve got four and considerably better funded.

“We’re going to continue to control what we can control and let everything else work out how it’s supposed to.”

Rebounding from an early accident on Sunday did show LaJoie two things – the durability of the Next Gen car and the improvement in the product his team is putting on the track.

“We got lucky man. It’s not often you get to take a ride like that (in the wreck) and then turn around and finish top- five. We had a fast car,” he said.

“I mean that makes my job easier and when you can be on the offensive, when you can put your car in holes it’s able to maintain and go pass some guys.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR issues severe penalties against Keselowski and RFK Racing
Previous article

NASCAR issues severe penalties against Keselowski and RFK Racing
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
William Byron felt Sunday's dominating Atlanta win "was due" Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

William Byron felt Sunday's dominating Atlanta win "was due"

Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman add races at COTA COTA
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman add races at COTA

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Corey LaJoie "just getting started" after Atlanta top-five
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Corey LaJoie "just getting started" after Atlanta top-five

NASCAR issues severe penalties against Keselowski and RFK Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR issues severe penalties against Keselowski and RFK Racing

William Byron felt Sunday's dominating Atlanta win "was due"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron felt Sunday's dominating Atlanta win "was due"

NASCAR Next Gen “designed” for COTA challenge, despite limited practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Next Gen “designed” for COTA challenge, despite limited practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.