Could NASCAR's iconic Daytona track host an NFL team?
The past two years have shown an NFL stadium can host a NASCAR race, but a new possibility is now being explored – whether one of NASCAR’s premier racing venues could serve as a temporary home to an NFL team.
The Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team recently unveiled a proposed $1.4 billion makeover of its TIAA Bank Field and the surrounding area.
The finance package hinges on the Jaguars signing a lease extension with the City of Jacksonville, Fla., which owns the stadium. The team’s current lease runs through the 2029 season.
If the extension is reached, the Jaguars will need a temporary home for two seasons, beginning in 2026.
While there are nearby stadiums in Gainesville, Fla., and Orlando, Fla., the team is looking at, the possibility of utilizing Daytona International Speedway – located about 90 miles south of Jacksonville – is also on the table.
In a statement provided Saturday to Motorsport.com, DIS officials confirmed the upcoming talks with the NFL team regarding the issue.
“Daytona International Speedway is a world-renowned sports and entertainment venue and hosts a full schedule of events each year,” said track president Frank Kelleher.
“As good neighbors in the Florida sports community, DIS will be speaking with the Jacksonville Jaguars to see if we can assist them with their potential upcoming facility needs around our scheduled events.”
The NASCAR Cup Series has hosted its preseason Busch Clash exhibition race the past two seasons on a made-from-scratch ¼-mile oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which has hosted college and NFL football games as well as the Olympics.
In this case, NASCAR would have the opportunity to showcase one of its iconic venues to the NFL audience.
The 2.5-mile Daytona track, first opened in 1959, underwent more than $400 million in renovations beginning in 2013 which included creating a 101,000-seat stadium-style complex on the frontstretch along with numerous other amenities and technology upgrades.
The frontstretch infield area presumably would be used to create the field. It has actually hosted college football games before – the first in 1974 when Bethune-Cookman played Florida A&M in front of 32,000 fans.
In an interview with VenuesNow, Mark Lamping, president of Jaguars, said utilizing DIS would be “an interesting solution but would also require significant investment in terms of infrastructure.
“It can accommodate a big crowd,” he said. “It would be a little wonky, but it’s worth considering. After the renovations, it’s nice.”
Latest news
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.