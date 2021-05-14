Tickets Subscribe
Why NASCAR's Next Gen cost savings won't be apparent in 2022
NASCAR Cup / Dover Breaking news

COVID-19 protocols sideline Justin Haley from Dover races

By:

Justin Haley will be unable to compete this weekend in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series races at Dover (Del.) International Speedway due to COVID-19 protocols.

COVID-19 protocols sideline Justin Haley from Dover races
Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LeafFilter Gutter Protection
#21: Zane Smith, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado GMS Racing
Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Josh Berry, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Chevrolet Accessories, celebrates after winning.
Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Diamond Creek Water

Kaulig Racing, with whom Haley competes fulltime in the Xfinity Series, made the announcement Friday, just one day before this weekend’s race.

“Kaulig Racing continues to fully adhere to NASCAR’s safety protocols, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, to ensure the safety of its employees and fellow competitors,” the team’s statement said.

Haley, 22, is sixth in the series standings so far this season with six top-10 finishes in nine races and a best finish of sixth at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Who will replace Haley?

Kaulig named Zane Smith, a fulltime competitor in the Truck Series, as Haley’s replacement this weekend in the No. 11 Chevrolet. Smith, 21, made 10 starts in the Xfinity Series in the 2019 season with a best finish of fifth at Iowa and Phoenix.

Haley was also scheduled to compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race with Spire Motorsports, driving its No. 77 Chevrolet.

Spire has named Josh Berry, a part-time Xfinity Series competitor with JR Motorsports, as the new driver of the No. 77 on Sunday. Berry, 30, will be making his Cup series debut.

Why NASCAR's Next Gen cost savings won't be apparent in 2022

Why NASCAR's Next Gen cost savings won't be apparent in 2022
Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Event Dover
Drivers Justin Haley
Teams Kaulig Racing
Author Jim Utter

Preview Show: Strong showing for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover? 09:21:10
NASCAR Cup
1h

Preview Show: Strong showing for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover?

Cole Custer plows inside wall after contact with Anthony Alfredo 00:58
NASCAR Cup
May 10, 2021

Cole Custer plows inside wall after contact with Anthony Alfredo

Recap: Luck be a ‘Lady in Black’ for Martin Truex Jr. 02:00
NASCAR Cup
May 10, 2021

Recap: Luck be a ‘Lady in Black’ for Martin Truex Jr.

Larson breaks down Darlington: ‘I’m struggling but I’m fast’ 09:18:39
NASCAR Cup
May 10, 2021

Larson breaks down Darlington: ‘I’m struggling but I’m fast’

Truex earns second Darlington win, third win of 2021 09:18:40
NASCAR Cup
May 10, 2021

Truex earns second Darlington win, third win of 2021

