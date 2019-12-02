Crew chief Brian Pattie joins Stenhouse at JTG Daugherty Racing

The organization announced Monday that Stenhouse, who drove most recently for Roush Fenway Racing, would drive the No. 47 Chevrolet next season and will have Brian Pattie as his crew chief.

Pattie has served as Stenhouse’s crew chief at Roush the past three seasons. Pattie has been a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series for 16 years, amassing six wins with three different drivers, including two with Stenhouse.

“I’m very grateful to have Brian join me at JTG Daugherty Racing next season,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Working together the past several seasons, our relationship away from the track has really developed and I know that will speed up the process of getting familiar and plugged into the team as quick as possible.

“He knows what I’m looking for and I know what he expects from me. This team is a great fit for both of us, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the success JTG Daugherty Racing has been building.”

JTG also announced driver Ryan Preece, entering his sophomore season in the Cup Series, will move to its No. 37 Chevrolet next season with crew chief Trent Owens.

Owens enters his fourth year as the crew chief on the No. 37 car in 2020. Previously, he worked at Richard Petty Motorsports from 2014 through 2016, where he earned his first Cup Series win with Aric Almirola at Daytona in 2014.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Brian Pattie to JTG Daugherty Racing,” team owner Tad Geschickter said. “With Brian’s veteran experience and knowledge at NASCAR’s premier level, we know he is going to be a great asset to the organization and work well with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“Trent is a veteran at our organization leading the charge on the No. 37 car for the past three seasons. He elevated a young driver in his second year in the series to consistently running in the top 15, and we have high expectations that he will be a great fit with Ryan Preece next year in his sophomore season.”

Said Preece: “It was impressive to see what (Owens) has done with the No. 37 team the last three years. I really want to continue building on that and bringing both cars into the top 15 regularly next year.”