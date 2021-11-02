Crew chief Matt McCall to join Brad Keselowski at Roush in 2022

Tickets Subscribe
Veteran crew chief Matt McCall will join driver Brad Keselowski at Roush Fenway Racing next season.

Roush announced Tuesday that McCall would serve as Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford team beginning in 2021 as Keselowski moves from Team Penske into a driver/owner role at Roush Fenway.

McCall has most recently served as Kurt Busch’s crew chief on the No. 1 Chevrolet team at Chip Ganassi Racing and in his seventh season as a Cup Series crew chief.

Under McCall’s leadership, the No. 1 team at CGR scored 97 top-10 and 30 top-five finishes including three wins, most recently this season at Atlanta. The No. 1 team has also qualified for the series playoffs in six of the last seven seasons.

Prior to joining CGR, McCall served as the lead race engineer on the No. 31 car at Richard Childress Racing, a team that finished the 2014 Cup season as runner-up in the series standings.

Outside of his work as a crew chief and race engineer, McCall is also been a successful driver with over 60 victories in Late-Model stock cars, and has competed as a driver in both the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series.

A native of Denver, N.C., McCall is a graduate of UNC Charlotte. He and his wife, Meredith, and their two children reside in Denver.

