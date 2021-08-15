Tickets Subscribe
William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis Breaking news

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

By:

The curbing in Turns 5/6 at Indianapolis came up, causing a bizarre incident with five laps remaining in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the IMS road course.

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR has red-flagged the event after issues with the curbing caused a massive incident late in the race.

The curbing caused issues earlier in the race as debris was wedged beneath it. Following a late-race debris yellow in the same area, NASCAR worked on the curbing.

Even so, the following restart quickly devolved into chaos. On the second lap of green-flag running, the curbing finally came completely apart and destroyed several race cars.

Joey Logano, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick and others sustained damage in the accident. Logano's car slammed the outside tire barrier.

“It was so weird. I've never had that experience," explained Byron after exiting the race. "It basically felt like I hit a wall. I was running fourth behind Larson, after he hit it with his right-rear and jumped, it like peeled up, it did something and I obviously nailed something that came up off the track. Definitely a bummer. As soon as I saw Larson go through and hit it, I tried to go through more left but I hit it square. I'd have been fine if the front end wasn't destroyed!” 

Track officials removed the remaining curb and cleaned up the area. They did not replace it for the final few laps of the race. The red flag lasted nearly 20 minutes and the event then went into overtime.

"I didn't see much, just a bunch of carnage," a bewildered Bell said after being released from the infield care center.

Logano, who slammed the tire barrier after spinning, said: "I am okay. Thank God those tire packs were there. The hit wasn’t that hard at all. The tires absorbed a lot of it. I don't believe in luck but that time I feel like it was just bad luck. Wrong place at the wrong time and unfortunately it ended our day."

 

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole
Austin Cindric claims Xfinity victory at Indianapolis
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric claims Xfinity victory at Indianapolis

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

