Previous / Title threat Joey Logano takes Phoenix pole in all-Penske front row Next / Joe Gibbs Racing vice chairman Coy Gibbs dies at age 49
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II News

Daniel Hemric to drive No. 23 in Cup finale, subbing for Ty Gibbs

Daniel Hemric will become the fifth different driver to run a NASCAR Cup Series race for 23XI Racing this year, substituting for Ty Gibbs.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

The newly crowned NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) champion qualified tenth for the Cup finale, but Gibbs will skip the race due to an unspecified family emergency.

From 23XI Racing: "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not be racing in the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD today at Phoenix Raceway. In his place, Daniel Hemric will be competing in the No. 23 car today."

The team had to make adjustments to the seat in order to get it ready for Hemric, who won the NXS title himself in 2021. It will be Hemric's ninth start of the 2022 Cup season, having made the rest of those starts with Kaulig Racing.

Hemric has just two previous Cup starts at Phoenix Raceway, both with Richard Childress Racing.

