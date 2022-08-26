Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bowman crew chief Greg Ives to step down after 2022 season Next / Daytona NASCAR Cup qualifying washed out by rain, Larson on pole
NASCAR Cup / Daytona News

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing for 2023

Daniel Suarez has agreed to a contract extension that will see him remain at Trackhouse Racing for the 2023 season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing for 2023
Listen to this article

Suarez, 30, joined the team in its infancy at the beginning of the 2021 season.

This contract extension is an important milestone for the former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, who finally finds a bit of stability in his Cup career. Before this news, he had never spent more than two seasons with the same Cup team. After initially stepping up to Cup in 2017 with Joe Gibbs Racing, he joined Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2019 season. In 2020, he drove for Gaunt Brothers Racing, before signing with then all-new Trackhouse team.

Earlier this year, Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to ever win a NASCAR Cup Series race, taking the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway.

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Now locked into the playoffs, he could potentially become the first non-American driver to win the Cup title. Only twice has an international driver even ended the season inside the top-ten in points. That was Canadian Earl Ross in 1974 (8th) and Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya in 2009 (8th).

Suarez's previous best points finish was 17th in 2019, which he will definitely top this year with his first playoff run.

This announcement comes after a slew of contract extensions recently including both Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney at Team Penske, Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing, as well as Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing.

One major announcement everyone is still eagerly anticipating though is where two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will be in 2023.

