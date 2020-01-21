Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
289 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020

shares
comments
Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020
By:
Jan 21, 2020, 5:38 PM

Daniel Suarez will be able to continue his career in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Walmart Family Mobile
Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry TRD 40th Anniversary
Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang ARRIS
Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry TRD 40th Anniversary
Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation
Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Gaunt Brothers Racing
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry American Soldier Network / Xtreme Concepts

Suarez, 28, will compete in the Cup Series this season for Gaunt Brothers Racing, which will move to a fulltime team for the first time in its existence, Motorsport.com has learned.

An official announcement of the move is expected sometime this week.

Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion, was left without a Cup series ride for the 2020 season when Cole Custer was moved into his No. 41 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing after Suarez completed just one year with the organization.

In recent seasons, Gaunt Brothers, owned by Canadian Marty Gaunt, has fielded the No. 96 Toyota in a partial schedule, utilizing drivers such as Parker Kligerman and D.J. Kennington.

Recently, Kligerman told NBC Sports – with whom he does NASCAR TV work – that he would not be returning to the No. 96 this season. 

Read Also:

Sources have also confirmed to Motorsport.com that Kennington – who has competed in the Daytona 500 in 2017 and 2018 for the team – has also been informed he will not compete in the No. 96 this season.

Gaunt Brothers made its Cup series debut in the 2017 Daytona 500. Last season, the team entered 15 Cup races, 14 with Kligerman as driver and one with Drew Herring.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by team officials.

While he displayed flashes of competitiveness, Suarez failed to make the Cup playoffs in 2019 and ended the season 17th in the series standings with four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes and won one pole.

In 108 career Cup starts, Suarez has a career-best finish of second, which came in the July race at Pocono in 2018. 

The native of Monterrey, Mexico, became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race in 2016 with his Xfinity Series win at Michigan International Speedway. 

He made all but one of his 84 Xfinity starts – including his three series wins – and his first 72 Cup starts with Joe Gibbs Racing. 

Read Also:

Next article
Erik Jones sees 'big aero change' in NASCAR's Next Gen car

Previous article

Erik Jones sees 'big aero change' in NASCAR's Next Gen car
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Daniel Suarez
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

2
IMSA

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut

3
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020

1h
4
Stock car

USAR: Creech Motorsports announces sponsor

5
Stock car

LM: Jason Miller to run full schedule

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020
NAS

Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020

Erik Jones sees 'big aero change' in NASCAR's Next Gen car
NAS

Erik Jones sees 'big aero change' in NASCAR's Next Gen car

Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami
NAS

Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami

NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses
NAS

NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses

Justin Haley to try for two consecutive Cup wins at Daytona
NAS

Justin Haley to try for two consecutive Cup wins at Daytona

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.