R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
56 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
77 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
84 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
98 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
105 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
111 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
119 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
140 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
154 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
160 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
174 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
181 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
203 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
210 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
224 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
231 days
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'

Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 2:44 AM

While the start of Daniel Suarez’s 2020 season could not seem to have gone much worse, he was able to extract a measure of hope from his race last week at Las Vegas.

Suarez’s No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing team failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 and on the first lap of last week’s race at Las Vegas, Suarez brought out the first caution on Lap 2 when his car stalled on the frontstretch.

He was eventually able to get back in the race once his crew addressed an ignition problem but by then he ended up four laps down and finished 35th.

Still, Suarez found a positive.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but I left Las Vegas very happy. The way team progressed and the way everything went down after that problem, I was actually very pleased with how everything worked out,” he said Friday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

“We still have a lot of work to do in building the team. We’re still hiring some people and figuring out ways to get cars and stuff like that. We have to keep working.”

Read Also:

Asked what he thought was possible last week had his car not experienced the ignition problem, Suarez said, “I think we could have finished somewhere inside the top-20. The car was fast enough to do that.

“The problem was we never had track position or contending for it. But the lap times and everything were pretty sporty.”

Suarez said this weekend’s race Auto Club Speedway may actually present more of a problem for his young team. The worn surface and aero package will require a car that helps provide downforce and grip.

“Unfortunately, we just don’t have that,” he said. “I feel like this is one of those places where I will have to work extra hard to make up for everything the car is not giving me.”

Still, Suarez tries to remain upbeat about the future. But he admits he is not a very patient person.

“That’s the way it is sometimes; you have to work through different circumstances,” he said. “I just feel very proud to have great people around me, including Marty Gaunt, the owner of the team and the amazing support behind us.

“We just have to be patient, keep building and keep growing.”

Read Also:

