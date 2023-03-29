Daniel Suarez fined by NASCAR for COTA pit road incident
NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez for intentionally hitting Alex Bowman’s car on pit road following Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas.
After Sunday’s race at COTA, a frustrated Daniel Suarez – angered by an incident in Turn 1 earlier in overtime that dropped him deep in the field – repeatedly slammed into the rear of Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet as both brought their cars to pit road.
NASCAR fined Suarez $50,000 for a violation of Sections 4.4.B&D NASCAR Member Conduct Note: Contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race.
Suarez, 31, can elect to appeal his penalty to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.
Suarez was running in the top-five and in contention for the win in Sunday’s race – which went into three overtimes – but got shoved off the course and into Martin Truex Jr. heading up the hill to Turn 1 on the first overtime restart.
Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, had gotten into Bowman, who then hit Suarez and sent him into Truex. Truex and Suarez’s cars ended up stopped briefly on the track and both lost numerous positions.
After the checkered flag, Suarez knocked Chastain out of the way on the cool-down lap and then followed Bowman down pit road after the race was over.
Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA
Kyle Busch "didn't see the sense" in pushes that led to Daytona 500 Duel wreck
Inspired by Pitbull, the "revolution" sweeping through NASCAR
Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes
Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win
Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace's Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
