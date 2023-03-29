Daniel Suarez fined by NASCAR for COTA pit road incident

Listen to this article

After Sunday’s race at COTA, a frustrated Daniel Suarez – angered by an incident in Turn 1 earlier in overtime that dropped him deep in the field – repeatedly slammed into the rear of Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet as both brought their cars to pit road.

NASCAR fined Suarez $50,000 for a violation of Sections 4.4.B&D NASCAR Member Conduct Note: Contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race.

Suarez, 31, can elect to appeal his penalty to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

Suarez was running in the top-five and in contention for the win in Sunday’s race – which went into three overtimes – but got shoved off the course and into Martin Truex Jr. heading up the hill to Turn 1 on the first overtime restart.

Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, had gotten into Bowman, who then hit Suarez and sent him into Truex. Truex and Suarez’s cars ended up stopped briefly on the track and both lost numerous positions.

After the checkered flag, Suarez knocked Chastain out of the way on the cool-down lap and then followed Bowman down pit road after the race was over.