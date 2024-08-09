All Series

NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez signs contract extension with Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing as the driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet in the 2025 season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Suarez, 32, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Trackhouse Racing Team next year. It will be his fifth consecutive season with the organization, which originally formed in 2021 with Suarez as its sole driver.

His best season came in 2022, earning his first career Cup win at Sonoma and ending the year tenth in the championship standings.

"Trackhouse is home to me and I have enjoyed every minute I have been here," said Suárez who became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup race when he dominated the race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022. "We plan to keep working, growing and winning more races. We can only do that with the support of my Amigos and Amigas at Freeway Insurance. They have backed me for the last several years and we have grown close with their customers and employees.”

Race winner Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

The Monterrey, Mexico native is already locked into the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoffs, courtesy of his dramatic three-wide win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. That victory came with Freeway Insurance on the car, and the company has also committed to sponsoring Suarez in 2025.

The 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion recently got married to Julia Piquet in Brazil, where he also picked up a NASCAR Brasil Series victory at Interlagos. Earlier this year, he won the NASCAR Mexico Series exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Suarez's Cup career began in 2017 with Joe Gibbs Racing, and also spent a couple of years with Stewart-Haas Racing. He has started 273 Cup races, as of the writing of this story. Trackhouse runs two full-time cars in the Cup Series with Ross Chastain behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet. The team also has 3x Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, Cup rookie Zane Smith and rising star Connor Zilisch under contract.

“Everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased to continue the relationship with Daniel and Freeway Insurance," said Justin Marks whose team is in its fourth year of competition in the Cup Series. “Daniel has been vital to this team and its culture since the first day. Freeway joined that same year and we have all continued to grow together and will continue into 2025." 

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
