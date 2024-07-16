Daniel Suarez to run NASCAR Brazil race at Interlagos

Suarez is the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and the only Mexican-born driver to ever win at the Cup level. He has two victories, winning in 2022 at Sonoma Raceway and earlier this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is also the only non-American driver to win at championship at any of the three national levels of the sport.

The 32-year-old native of Monterrey, Mexico currently competes full-time for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series. Along with his achievements at the top levels of stock car racing, he is also a multi-time race winner in the NASCAR Mexico and the 2013 championship runner-up. He returned to his roots in February, winning a NASCAR Mexico Series exhibition race that ran alongside the L.A. Clash at the Memorial Coliseum.

Race winner Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I am excited to have the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Brasil Series,” said Suárez. “Not only is this an opportunity to try something new, but with my fiance’s family roots in Brazil, it gives me a chance to race in a place that she calls home. I am equally excited to support all the people at NASCAR who have helped me along my journey to the NASCAR Cup Series. Hopefully we can have some fun and bring some attention to the series from outside Brazil along the way”.

The NASCAR Brazil event takes place on the August 2-4 weekend at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo, Brazil. It will be a special week for Suarez, who will be marrying fiancé Julia Piquet just a few days before the race. Julia is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World champion and Brazilian racing legend Nelson Piquet Sr.

“We are extremely excited to have Daniel join us once again for an international race,” said Chad Seigler, Vice President, Chief International Officer at NASCAR. “As NASCAR continues to grow and expand on a global scale, we want to showcase that our international series provide the competition level, resources and industry connections to help the most talented competitors advance their careers.”

Added Thiago Marques, NASCAR Brazil representative: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Daniel Suárez to our race, a driver with such a great story, who has already qualified for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Playoffs. His presence puts a great deal of value on our grid. Based on his profile, I think he will get along with everyone and have a great weekend at Interlagos.”