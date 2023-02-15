Subscribe
Previous / Alex Bowman, Ally sign extensions with Hendrick Motorsports Next / Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing
NASCAR Cup News

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse agree to multi-year NASCAR Cup contract extension

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing well beyond the 2023 season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse agree to multi-year NASCAR Cup contract extension
Listen to this article

Suarez, 31, has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing.

The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion became the first Mexican-born Cup Series winner last year at Sonoma. He capped off the strongest season of his career with a tenth place finish in the championship standings.

"Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement," said Suárez who begins his third season with Trackhouse and seventh in the Cup Series. "We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can't wait to get the season started Sunday."

After a single season at Joe Gibbs Racing and two years at Stewart-Haas Racing, Suarez has finally found some stability in his career as a Cup driver. He joined Trackhouse from the ground up, and was their lone driver in 2021 before they acquired the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Jockey Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Jockey Chevrolet

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” said Justin Marks, co-owner at Trackhouse Racing. 

“Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come."

Exact terms of the agreement will be kept private, per a release from the team. Suarez's teammate Ross Chastain is also in a contract year, and a new deal with Trackhouse has yet to be announced for the 2022 championship runner-up.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Alex Bowman, Ally sign extensions with Hendrick Motorsports

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
The six drivers vying for a spot in the 2023 Daytona 500

The six drivers vying for a spot in the 2023 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The six drivers vying for a 500 spot The six drivers vying for a spot in the 2023 Daytona 500

Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023

Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023

NHRA

Tony Stewart to run full NHRA season Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

WRC WRC

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Formula 1

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation” Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

WSBK World Superbike

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.