Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse agree to multi-year NASCAR Cup contract extension
Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing well beyond the 2023 season.
Suarez, 31, has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing.
The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion became the first Mexican-born Cup Series winner last year at Sonoma. He capped off the strongest season of his career with a tenth place finish in the championship standings.
"Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement," said Suárez who begins his third season with Trackhouse and seventh in the Cup Series. "We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can't wait to get the season started Sunday."
After a single season at Joe Gibbs Racing and two years at Stewart-Haas Racing, Suarez has finally found some stability in his career as a Cup driver. He joined Trackhouse from the ground up, and was their lone driver in 2021 before they acquired the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing.
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Jockey Chevrolet
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” said Justin Marks, co-owner at Trackhouse Racing.
“Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come."
Exact terms of the agreement will be kept private, per a release from the team. Suarez's teammate Ross Chastain is also in a contract year, and a new deal with Trackhouse has yet to be announced for the 2022 championship runner-up.
Alex Bowman, Ally sign extensions with Hendrick Motorsports
Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing
