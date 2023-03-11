Subscribe
Previous / Kyle Larson beats Denny Hamlin to Phoenix Cup pole
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix News

Suarez: Key to Trackhouse success is "great people"

Daniel Suarez is enjoying the strongest start to a season he's ever had since moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

He and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain are a constant presence inside the top-ten, and Suarez is one of just two drivers (the other being Alex Bowman) who have finished inside the top-ten in every race so far this year.

Suarez was seventh in the Daytona 500, fourth at Fontana, and tenth at Las Vegas. The consistency has him sitting fourth in the championship standings right now.

So what is the key to Trackhouse Racing's meteoric rise and continued prosperity? 

“That’s a very good question," said Suarez during media availability at Phoenix Raceway. "I think it’s a combination of many things, starting with our people. We have great people, great engineers, good pit crews. I think that if we look back to one year ago...one year ago we were a team that was very promising. I feel like right now, Trackhouse is a reality. I think we have shown that we’re here to stay and to be competitive. Last year was a very good year and this year, so far, has gone in a very good way.

"We have to continue to work, not feel comfortable and not stay still because everyone is working very hard. I feel like that has been one of the keys of Trackhouse to continue to evolve and continue to move forward.”

Bridging the gap to his teammate

Suarez's 2022 season was solid, and he ended the year tenth in the standings, but he seemed to trail behind teammate Chastain most of the time. That is not the case this year, as both cars seem to be in lockstep with one another. Suarez feels he's grown tremendously over the past year, and has "learned a lot in how to be a better leader."

He continued: "I’m very tough to myself when it comes to my performance; the way I work, my discipline and stuff like that. Sometimes that was making me also be tough with other people. Maybe sometimes knowing the smart way. Sometimes being ambitious and really wanting something bad is a good thing, but if you’re not smart about it, it can be a bad thing. So I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the last 12 months about how to be better; how to be a better leader for my group. If we want to achieve this goal to get here, how we’re going to get here in a smart way and everyone pushing the train forward."

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Jockey Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Jockey Chevrolet

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Suarez went on to admit that he is by no means perfect, but "I can guarantee you that I’m better than I was a year ago."

The statistics agree. Even in his years as a Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing driver, Suarez has never started the year off so strong. After qualifying eleventh at Phoenix, he appears set for another solid run on Sunday.

But of course, modern NASCAR is all about winning and there are major playoff benefits in reaching Victory Lane. A win not only locks you into the postseason, but offers five bonus points. Could that win come this weekend in the Arizona desert?

“I feel like the car yesterday was good. Not great and not bad," said Suarez. "Just good. Probably the best we’ve had a car in a while. We’re one more step in the right direction. I think the positive is that we know what we need and I feel like we’re in the ballpark. Right now, yesterday, we didn’t have a winning car but we had a car that in my opinion can have the potential for it.

"We’ll see. We made some adjustments for today and hopefully we get it.”

shares
comments

Kyle Larson beats Denny Hamlin to Phoenix Cup pole
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix

Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports

Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports

NASCAR Cup

Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

WEC WEC

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.