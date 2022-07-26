Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis News

Ex-F1 racer Kvyat to make NASCAR Cup debut at Indianapolis this weekend

Ex-Red Bull Formula 1 racer Daniil Kvyat will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Indianapolis Road Course this weekend, the first of three races with Team Hezeberg.

By:
Listen to this article

Kvyat, 28, will drive a second entry for Team Hezeberg in the series’ three remaining road course events this season – Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Aug. 21 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and the Oct. 9 race on the Charlotte Roval.

Team Hezeberg is a joint effort between racing legend Toine Hezemans and Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg, and has fielded the No. 27 Ford Mustang in several races this season on a part-time basis.

Loris Hezemans will drive the No. 27 Ford this weekend, while Kvyat will drive the No. 26 Toyota.

“I’m very happy to be able to make my NASCAR Cup Series debut at Indianapolis. I have always been passionate about racing in NASCAR, the top form of motorsport in the United States,” Kyvat said.

“NASCAR has always been intriguing to me, as it is a pure form of motorsport to me.”

At the start of the 2013 season, Daniil Kvyat made his debut in the GP3 Series, scoring three wins and five total podiums and ultimately winning the championship in 2013.  Kvyat debuted in Formula 1 for Toro Rosso at the start of the 2014 season, at just 19 years old. At the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, Kvyat finished 9th in the race, setting the record as the youngest points-scorer in F1, a record formerly held by Sebastian Vettel.

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium at the German GP in 2019

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium at the German GP in 2019

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Following a successful 2014 season, Kvyat was promoted to Red Bull Racing for the 2015 season. His first of three podium finishes came at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix, becoming the second youngest driver to claim a podium spot, at age 21. He continued in the Red Bull driver program until 2020, finishing his Formula 1 career at Alpine as a reserve driver in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to being successful in this form of motorsport and I hope to contend for wins and championships in the future. I can’t thank NASCAR, Josh Reaume, Toine Hezemans, Ernst Berg, and everybody at Team Hezeberg enough for the opportunity,” he said.

“The guys at the shop have been working tirelessly to prepare machine and myself for this experience. It will be my first time at Indianapolis, and I am looking forward to seeing it in person. From what I have seen on video, Indianapolis is a challenging circuit, but I’m looking forward to that challenge, along with competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

In February, Kvyat signed for G-Drive Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship to make his debut in the sportscar arena including the Le Mans 24 Hours, but the team then pulled out following the FIA laying down criteria for Russian competitors following the invasion of Ukraine.

G-Drive team principal Roman Rusinov stated on social media that he would “not put my signature on this document” and expressed disappointment that members of the team “won’t compete for GDR”.

After being on the sidelines all season as a result, team co-owner Josh Reaume said he believed NASCAR is a great destination for Kvyat’s next motorsports venture.

“Daniil is a very talented driver with an amazing amount of open wheel experience. In my opinion, NASCAR is a great spot for Daniil to end up at, especially with the Next-Gen’s capabilities throughout many styles of racing,” Reaume said.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of Daniil’s transition to NASCAR, and helping him however I possibly can.”

At Watkins Glen, Kvyat will be joined in the Cup field by former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who will drive a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 alongside Trackhouse Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.

