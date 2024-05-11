All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Darlington
Qualifying report

Darlington NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick beats Brad Keselowski to pole

After a disappointing showing last weekend at Kansas, Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing are back on top as he won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Reddick and 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace were uncharacteristically not factors in the win a week ago at Kansas Speedway, despite the organization having won the three of the previous four races at the track.

They redeemed themselves Saturday at Darlington as Reddick went out early in the final round of qualifying and his average lap speed of 170.124 mph held off RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher to earn the top starting position for Sunday’s race.

Keselowski ended up second quick (170.018 mph) while Buescher was third (169.543 mph). Fellow Toyota driver Ty Gibbs was fourth and William Byron rounded out the top five.

The pole is the first this season for Reddick and his No. 45 Toyota team and seventh of his career. Nine different drivers have won poles in the first 13 qualifying sessions of the 2024 season.

“Just really excited to start on the pole. It really does seem like both the 23XI Racing cars are strong,” Reddick said. “I did run in a lot of traffic in practice, so I think we have some work to do there.

“It’s really nice to put the work in this week to have that kind of qualifying effort. Last week was tough. We didn’t lack any effort in trying to find ways to have a good week this week.”

Completing the top 10 starting lineup are last week’s race winner, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Wallace, Ross Chastain and Martin Truex Jr.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 1

28.906

   170.124
2 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 1

+0.018

28.924

 0.018 170.018
3 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 1

+0.099

29.005

 0.081 169.543
4
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 1

+0.108

29.014

 0.009 169.491
5 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.124

29.030

 0.016 169.397
6 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 1

+0.128

29.034

 0.004 169.374
7 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 1

+0.139

29.045

 0.011 169.310
8 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 1

+0.162

29.068

 0.023 169.176
9 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.192

29.098

 0.030 169.001
10 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 1

+0.915

29.821

 0.723 164.904
Read Also:

Round 1 / Group B

Hamlin, who was fast in practice, led the way in the second group with an average lap speed of 171.644 mph.

Wallace was second fastest (171.291 mph) and Keselowski ended up third (171.249 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying from Group B were Larson and Chastain.

Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Busch (who had the same speed as Chastain but was lower in car owner points), Chase Briscoe and Todd Gilliland.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 1

28.650

   171.644
2 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 1

+0.059

28.709

 0.059 171.291
3 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 1

+0.066

28.716

 0.007 171.249
4 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 1

+0.100

28.750

 0.034 171.047
5 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.130

28.780

 0.030 170.869
6 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 1

+0.130

28.780

 0.000 170.869
7 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 1

+0.183

28.833

 0.053 170.555
8 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 1

+0.189

28.839

 0.006 170.519
9 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 1

+0.192

28.842

 0.003 170.501
10 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 1

+0.223

28.873

 0.031 170.318
11
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 1

+0.252

28.902

 0.029 170.147
12 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 1

+0.284

28.934

 0.032 169.959
13 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 1

+0.335

28.985

 0.051 169.660
14
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 1

+0.400

29.050

 0.065 169.281
15 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 1

+0.404

29.054

 0.004 169.257
16 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 1

+0.411

29.061

 0.007 169.216
17 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 1

+0.465

29.115

 0.054 168.903
18 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 1

+0.544

29.194

 0.079 168.446

Round 1 / Group A

Buescher topped the first group with an average lap speed of 171.920 mph.

Reddick was second quick (171.794 mph) and Truex was third.

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Gibbs and Byron, as Toyotas took three of the top five positions.

Among those who failed to move on were Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell, who was fastest in Saturday's practice session.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 1

28.604

   171.920
2 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 1

+0.021

28.625

 0.021 171.794
3 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 1

+0.148

28.752

 0.127 171.035
4
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 1

+0.168

28.772

 0.020 170.916
5 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.187

28.791

 0.019 170.803
6 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 1

+0.250

28.854

 0.063 170.430
7 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 1

+0.311

28.915

 0.061 170.071
8 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 1

+0.395

28.999

 0.084 169.578
9 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 1

+0.399

29.003

 0.004 169.555
10 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 1

+0.442

29.046

 0.043 169.304
11 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 1

+0.516

29.120

 0.074 168.874
12 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 1

+0.584

29.188

 0.068 168.480
13 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 1

+0.666

29.270

 0.082 168.008
14 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 1

+0.668

29.272

 0.002 167.997
15 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 1

+0.690

29.294

 0.022 167.871
16 D. KrausKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 1

+0.848

29.452

 0.158 166.970
17 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 1

+1.024

29.628

 0.176 165.978
18 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 1

+1.152

29.756

 0.128 165.264

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Darlington NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell fastest in practice
Next article Chris Buescher has moved past the "bitterness" of Kansas loss

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Justin Allgaier dominates in NASCAR Xfinity win at Darlington

Justin Allgaier dominates in NASCAR Xfinity win at Darlington

NASCAR XFINITY
Darlington
Justin Allgaier dominates in NASCAR Xfinity win at Darlington
Darlington NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell fastest in practice

Darlington NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell fastest in practice

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Darlington NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell fastest in practice
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight
Lietz "had no idea" last-lap WEC Spa move was for LMGT3 victory

Lietz "had no idea" last-lap WEC Spa move was for LMGT3 victory

WEC WEC
Spa
Lietz "had no idea" last-lap WEC Spa move was for LMGT3 victory
Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA