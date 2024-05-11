Darlington NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick beats Brad Keselowski to pole
After a disappointing showing last weekend at Kansas, Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing are back on top as he won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
Reddick and 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace were uncharacteristically not factors in the win a week ago at Kansas Speedway, despite the organization having won the three of the previous four races at the track.
They redeemed themselves Saturday at Darlington as Reddick went out early in the final round of qualifying and his average lap speed of 170.124 mph held off RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher to earn the top starting position for Sunday’s race.
Keselowski ended up second quick (170.018 mph) while Buescher was third (169.543 mph). Fellow Toyota driver Ty Gibbs was fourth and William Byron rounded out the top five.
The pole is the first this season for Reddick and his No. 45 Toyota team and seventh of his career. Nine different drivers have won poles in the first 13 qualifying sessions of the 2024 season.
“Just really excited to start on the pole. It really does seem like both the 23XI Racing cars are strong,” Reddick said. “I did run in a lot of traffic in practice, so I think we have some work to do there.
“It’s really nice to put the work in this week to have that kind of qualifying effort. Last week was tough. We didn’t lack any effort in trying to find ways to have a good week this week.”
Completing the top 10 starting lineup are last week’s race winner, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Wallace, Ross Chastain and Martin Truex Jr.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
28.906
|170.124
|2
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.018
28.924
|0.018
|170.018
|3
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.099
29.005
|0.081
|169.543
|4
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.108
29.014
|0.009
|169.491
|5
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.124
29.030
|0.016
|169.397
|6
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.128
29.034
|0.004
|169.374
|7
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.139
29.045
|0.011
|169.310
|8
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.162
29.068
|0.023
|169.176
|9
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.192
29.098
|0.030
|169.001
|10
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.915
29.821
|0.723
|164.904
Round 1 / Group B
Hamlin, who was fast in practice, led the way in the second group with an average lap speed of 171.644 mph.
Wallace was second fastest (171.291 mph) and Keselowski ended up third (171.249 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying from Group B were Larson and Chastain.
Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Busch (who had the same speed as Chastain but was lower in car owner points), Chase Briscoe and Todd Gilliland.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
28.650
|171.644
|2
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.059
28.709
|0.059
|171.291
|3
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.066
28.716
|0.007
|171.249
|4
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.100
28.750
|0.034
|171.047
|5
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.130
28.780
|0.030
|170.869
|6
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.130
28.780
|0.000
|170.869
|7
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.183
28.833
|0.053
|170.555
|8
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.189
28.839
|0.006
|170.519
|9
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.192
28.842
|0.003
|170.501
|10
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.223
28.873
|0.031
|170.318
|11
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.252
28.902
|0.029
|170.147
|12
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.284
28.934
|0.032
|169.959
|13
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.335
28.985
|0.051
|169.660
|14
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.400
29.050
|0.065
|169.281
|15
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.404
29.054
|0.004
|169.257
|16
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.411
29.061
|0.007
|169.216
|17
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+0.465
29.115
|0.054
|168.903
|18
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|1
|
+0.544
29.194
|0.079
|168.446
Round 1 / Group A
Buescher topped the first group with an average lap speed of 171.920 mph.
Reddick was second quick (171.794 mph) and Truex was third.
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Gibbs and Byron, as Toyotas took three of the top five positions.
Among those who failed to move on were Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell, who was fastest in Saturday's practice session.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
28.604
|171.920
|2
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.021
28.625
|0.021
|171.794
|3
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.148
28.752
|0.127
|171.035
|4
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.168
28.772
|0.020
|170.916
|5
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.187
28.791
|0.019
|170.803
|6
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.250
28.854
|0.063
|170.430
|7
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.311
28.915
|0.061
|170.071
|8
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
+0.395
28.999
|0.084
|169.578
|9
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.399
29.003
|0.004
|169.555
|10
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.442
29.046
|0.043
|169.304
|11
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.516
29.120
|0.074
|168.874
|12
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.584
29.188
|0.068
|168.480
|13
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|1
|
+0.666
29.270
|0.082
|168.008
|14
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|1
|
+0.668
29.272
|0.002
|167.997
|15
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.690
29.294
|0.022
|167.871
|16
|D. KrausKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.848
29.452
|0.158
|166.970
|17
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|1
|
+1.024
29.628
|0.176
|165.978
|18
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|1
|
+1.152
29.756
|0.128
|165.264
