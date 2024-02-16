Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
Practice report

Daytona 500: Hamlin, Toyotas dominate Friday practice

Denny Hamlin ended up fastest in Friday’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Daytona International Speedway – which could be the final warmup prior to the Daytona 500.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DEWALT - Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry

With rain expected all day Saturday, Friday’s 50-minute session was likely the only opportunity for teams to get on track prior to Sunday’s 500, which could also see a weather delay until Monday.

Toyotas, which won both of Thursday night’s 150-mile qualifying races, dominated Friday’s practice with Hamlin topping the speed chart at 197.476 mph.

He was followed by Erik Jones (197.468 mph) and Christopher Bell (197.429 mph) as Toyotas claimed the top eight speeds.

Ty Gibbs was fourth quick and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 in average single car lap speeds were Tyler Reddick, Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell and Austin Cindric.

McDowell was the top Ford driver while Austin Dillon had the fastest Chevrolet and was 15th quick.

RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher did not participate in Friday’s practice as he returned to North Carolina to be with his wife, Emma, who was expecting the couple’s second child.

David Ragan, who is driving a third entry for RFK, ran some laps in Buescher’s No. 17 Ford in addition to his own No. 60 Ford. Buescher is expected to be back at the track on Sunday morning.

Anthony Alfredo, who is driving the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports, was the only car not to take a lap in practice.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Ryan Blaney had the fastest average lap speed (192.030 mph) followed by Cindric and Harrison Burton.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 22

45.575

   197.477
2 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 19

+0.002

45.577

 0.002 197.468
3 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 17

+0.011

45.586

 0.009 197.429
4
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 20

+0.019

45.594

 0.008 197.394
5 United StatesJ. NEMECHEKLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 18

+0.023

45.598

 0.004 197.377
6 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 18

+0.026

45.601

 0.003 197.364
7 United StatesJ. JOHNSONLegacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 18

+0.045

45.620

 0.019 197.282
8 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 19

+0.081

45.656

 0.036 197.126
9 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 17

+0.681

46.256

 0.600 194.569
10 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 19

+0.692

46.267

 0.011 194.523
11 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 16

+0.699

46.274

 0.007 194.494
12 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 18

+0.708

46.283

 0.009 194.456
13 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 22

+0.732

46.307

 0.024 194.355
14 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 31

+0.800

46.375

 0.068 194.070
15 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 21

+0.836

46.411

 0.036 193.920
16 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 30

+1.132

46.707

 0.296 192.691
17 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 25

+1.153

46.728

 0.021 192.604
18 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 25

+1.158

46.733

 0.005 192.583
19 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 27

+1.171

46.746

 0.013 192.530
20 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 16

+1.178

46.753

 0.007 192.501
21 United StatesJ. HALEYRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 15

+1.196

46.771

 0.018 192.427
22 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 26

+1.212

46.787

 0.016 192.361
23 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 27

+1.213

46.788

 0.001 192.357
24 J. BERRYStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 21

+1.243

46.818

 0.030 192.234
25 United StatesN. GRAGSONStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 16

+1.250

46.825

 0.007 192.205
26 United StatesD. RAGANRFK Racing 60 Ford 21

+1.251

46.826

 0.001 192.201
27 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 22

+1.256

46.831

 0.005 192.180
28 United StatesR. HERBSTRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 18

+1.801

47.376

 0.545 189.970
29
Z. SMITHSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 11

+2.366

47.941

 0.565 187.731
30 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 11

+2.384

47.959

 0.018 187.660
31 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 5

+2.932

48.507

 0.548 185.540
32 United StatesD. HEMRICKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 19

+2.953

48.528

 0.021 185.460
33
C. HOCEVARSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 9

+3.141

48.716

 0.188 184.744
34 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 14

+3.495

49.070

 0.354 183.411
35 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 20

+3.759

49.334

 0.264 182.430
36 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 4

+3.814

49.389

 0.055 182.227
37 United StatesK. GRALAFront Row Motorsports 36 Ford 3

+3.852

49.427

 0.038 182.087
38 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 4

+4.092

49.667

 0.240 181.207
