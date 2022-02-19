Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft Next / Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Results

Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series final practice results

Final practice for the 64th running of the Daytona 500 has concluded.

Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series final practice results
Listen to this article

After a brief rain delay, the fourth and final practice session of the week got under way. It was the final opportunity for teams to tweak on their race cars one final time before Sunday's 500-mile race.

Joey Logano ran the most laps at 25, who is driving a backup car after crashing out in the Duel races. There were no incidents.

About half the field opted not to take part, including all of Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and the defending winners at Front Row Motorsports.

Read Also:
Pos. Driver Best Speed (mph)
1 Harrison Burton 188.355
2 Joey Logano 188.324
3 Austin Cindric 188.265
4 Kevin Harvick 188.257
5 Chase Briscoe 188.229
6 Ryan Blaney 188.178
7 Cole Custer 188.131
8 Aric Almirola 188.131
9 Daniel Hemric 185.770
10 Justin Haley 185.732
11 Landon Cassill 185.701
12 William Byron 184.302
13 Kaz Grala 182.979
14 Ty Dillon 182.489
15 BJ McLeod 181.818
16 Todd Gilliland 179.928
17 Alex Bowman 179.896
18 Greg Biffle 179.723
19 Erik Jones 179.233
20 Chase Elliott --

 

shares
comments

Related video

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft
Previous article

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft
Next article

Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice

Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice
Load comments

Latest news

Daytona 500: Burton goes upside down in Stage 1 crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500: Burton goes upside down in Stage 1 crash

Chase Briscoe, Daniel Hemric fail pre-Daytona 500 inspection
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe, Daniel Hemric fail pre-Daytona 500 inspection

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.